'It's going to be an exciting contest', says Bangar ahead of SRH vs PBKS clash

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) could turn into a high-scoring thriller, with both sides showcasing similar strengths and match-winning potential.

The 49th match of IPL 2026, to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, holds great importance in the context of the points table. Punjab Kings are currently leading the standings with 13 points from nine matches, having registered six victories so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are not far behind, sitting in third place with 12 points from 10 outings, including six wins and four defeats.

Sharing his views on the contest, Bangar pointed out that both teams possess aggressive batting units capable of posting massive totals. He noted that their top-order batters have been in excellent touch, which could set the stage for a run-fest.

“Both teams have the firepower to put up scores in excess of 220. Their combinations are quite alike, especially with strong top-order batting supported by quality pace bowling options,” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

However, he also highlighted a common area of concern for both teams, suggesting that their performances in the middle overs could prove decisive. According to Bangar, whichever side manages to control that phase better is likely to gain the upper hand in the contest.

The former batting coach also singled out key players who could influence the outcome of the game. He identified Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer as crucial figures, stressing that their contributions could play a pivotal role.

“With both teams aiming to recover from recent setbacks, this match promises to be closely fought. But given my association, I would lean slightly towards Punjab Kings,” he added.

PBKS and SRH clashed against each other earlier in the tournament. The Sunrisers were beaten significantly by six wickets in Mullanpur. However, they hold a dominant head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Both teams have faced each other 25 times in the multi-team tournament. Out of these, SRH have won 17 matches, while PBKS have secured 8 victories.

--IANS

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