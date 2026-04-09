'It's BJP all the way in West Bengal!': PM Modi shares photo of massive gathering in Birbhum

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a photo capturing a massive crowd filling the ground, eagerly awaiting his arrival at a rally venue in Suri, located in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

He noted that the venue was overflowing with supporters, which he interpreted as a sign of strong momentum for the BJP in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I am about to address a rally in Birbhum. The ground is packed with people who have come to shower their blessings. It's all about the BJP in West Bengal!"

The accompanying image displayed a large audience at the rally, with a prominent stage visible, indicating significant public turnout for PM Modi's event.

A wave of enthusiasm swept through Suri as large numbers of BJP supporters gathered hours ahead of Prime Minister Modi's public meeting.

The rally in Birbhum will mark the Prime Minister's third public engagement of the day in the state, after earlier events in Haldia and Asansol. Despite the event being the last of the three rallies of the PM on Thursday in the state, the area was already packed with supporters, reflecting strong anticipation and excitement among the people.

Jagarnath Chatterjee, the BJP candidate from Suri, told IANS that the atmosphere in the region clearly indicates a groundswell of support for the party.

"You can see the enthusiasm among the people. The ground is already full, even though there is still time for the Prime Minister to arrive. Supporters have come from across Birbhum. This is going to be a historic rally, and we are confident of winning the majority of seats and driving out Trinamool," he said.

Supporters present at the venue also linked their support to development and security concerns. One attendee said that the state needs the kind of development seen under the Prime Minister's leadership. "We want development in West Bengal, and we believe it is possible under PM Modi," the supporter noted.

Women attendees, in particular, voiced safety concerns and expressed hope for change. "We are very happy that PM Modi is visiting Birbhum. We want the BJP to win here. Women do not feel safe, and our families hesitate to let us step out after 8 p.m. We want a safer environment," a woman supporter said.

As chants and slogans filled the air, the gathering reflected a high level of political engagement, with supporters expressing optimism about the rally and its potential impact on the electoral landscape in West Bengal.

During a separate rally in Asansol on Thursday, a striking moment occurred when a person in the crowd held up a poster addressing the Prime Minister, which read, "Respected Modi ji, please save West Bengal" and also highlighted several issues faced by the public, including "Corruption, law and order, infiltration, women safety and unemployment".

The moment came as the election campaign in West Bengal gathered momentum ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The state is set to vote in two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

In the first phase, polling will take place across 152 Assembly constituencies, while the remaining 142 seats will go to the polls in the second phase. The counting of votes is slated for May 4.

--IANS

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