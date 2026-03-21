March 21, 2026 4:55 PM हिंदी

'It's a one-on-one issue': Sivaramakrishnan distances BCCI, Jay Shah from commentary exit row

'It's a one-on-one issue': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan distances BCCI, ICC Chairman Jay Shah from commentary exit row ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: @Laxman Sivaramakrishnan/X

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has clarified that neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah played any role in his decision to step away from commentary duties ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, stating that his concerns were limited to an issue with a specific individual within the system.

“Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it,” Sivaramakrishnan wrote in a post on X.

The former leg-spinner had recently announced his decision to quit his long-standing role as a commentator with the BCCI. In a series of posts on X, he alleged that he had faced discrimination and a lack of adequate opportunities despite being associated with the commentary panel for over two decades.

Sivaramakrishnan revealed that he was often overlooked for key on-air assignments such as toss presentations and post-match segments.

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI. If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years, and newcomers come in to pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" He wrote on X.

"How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses. My retirement is nothing great. But a story of TV production unfolds. Soon you will see the bigger picture," he added.

When a user suggested that his skin colour was an issue, Sivaramakrishnan replied, "You are right. Colour Discrimination."

Following his initial remarks, several fans directed criticism towards the BCCI and its administration. However, Sivaramakrishnan moved to end the speculation, reiterating that his decision was personal and aimed at regaining control over his professional life.

Sivaramakrishnan played nine tests and 16 ODIs for India between 1985 and 1987, famously taking 12 wickets against England in 1984 and starring in the 1985 World Championship triumph.

--IANS

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