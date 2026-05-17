Italian Open: Andreeva-Shnaider clinch doubles title

Rome, May 17 (IANS) Russian pair Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider underlined their growing dominance on the women’s doubles circuit by capturing the Italian Open title with an emphatic straight-sets victory here on Sunday. The duo defeated seventh seeds Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-3 in a one-sided final that lasted just 69 minutes at the Foro Italico.

The triumph marked the pair’s second WTA 1000 title together and their third trophy as a team overall, further strengthening their reputation as one of the most dangerous partnerships on tour heading into Roland Garros. Rome also provided the perfect response after their disappointment in Madrid earlier this month, where Andreeva and Shnaider finished runners-up following a defeat to doubles specialists Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the final.

This time, however, there was little room for drama. From the opening exchanges, the Russian duo controlled the pace of the match with aggressive returns and sharp net play, rarely allowing Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez to build sustained momentum. After taking the first set with authority, they quickly tightened their grip on the contest in the second to complete a dominant title run in the Italian capital.

The championship adds another significant milestone to a partnership that continues to gather momentum at the highest level. Since joining forces, Andreeva and Shnaider have now claimed titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Rome, while also reaching the Madrid final in an impressive stretch across the season.

Their latest run included a statement semifinal victory over second seeds Siniakova and Townsend, making them the first team outside the experienced Czech-American pairing to lift a WTA 1000 doubles title since Dubai earlier this year.

For Andreeva, the title also capped an encouraging recovery after a frustrating singles campaign on clay. The teenage star had suffered heartbreak in the Madrid singles final before exiting early in Rome following a defeat to Coco Gauff. Shnaider, meanwhile, was knocked out in singles by Naomi Osaka.

But together, the pair once again looked a class apart in doubles competition. Olympic silver medallists from Paris 2024, Andreeva and Shnaider, now head to the French Open with growing expectations and the confidence of another major clay-court title behind them.

--IANS

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