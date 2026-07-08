'It' was an abject surrender…': Kumble on India's collapse against England in 3rd T20I

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Former India spinner Anil Kumble has labelled India's batting collapse against England in the third T20I "an abject surrender" by Men in Blue and stated it was not expected from a world champion side "to cave in like that."

England produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash Team India by 125 runs, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out. The loss also marked the first time India have been defeated by a margin of over 100 runs in men's T20Is.

Batting England piled up an imposing 201/7 in their 20 overs, riding on a fluent 70 off 44 balls from Phil Salt. In response, India crumbled under sustained pressure from England’s pace attack as the visitors were crumbled for 76 in 11.4 overs.

"It was an abject surrender by the Indian team. You don't expect a world champion side to cave in like that. England's bowlers were right on the money. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue stuck to a clear plan. They bowled short, they bowled quick, and they kept the pressure on. Both were clocking over 145 kmph, making life difficult for the Indian batters, who couldn't free their arms or find any rhythm," Kumble said on JioStar.

"The Indian batters needed to show more patience and application, but everyone just tried to attack instead of absorbing the pressure. Yes, the required rate was over 10, but someone had to take responsibility and bat deep. Instead, they went the aggressive route and paid the price with a batting collapse. It was a disappointing surrender by the Indian batting line up," he added.

Reflecting on how constant changes in the playing XI are hurting India, Kumble pointed out the fact that bowlers were keep changing and advised Shreyas Iyer to stick with his five bowlers, higliting that batters can scores runs but bowlers can win matches.

"The Indian team has made too many changes to their lineup and that needs to stop. The batting has stayed mostly the same. Yes, Sanju has been dropped and Vaibhav has come in, but other than that, it's almost the same. But the bowlers keep changing. Prasidh Krishna was dropped after one bad game against Ireland. Prince Yadav came in, bowled well, and picked three wickets in the second T20I, but India still lost that game. As a new captain, you need to stick with your five bowlers. Batters will score runs, but bowlers win you matches," he said.

He concluded, "India was complacent in Ireland, thinking they would just turn up and win. They didn't adapt to the conditions. They forced themselves, thinking they would play their way come what may. Once you lose those games and then you face a team like England on their home soil, it becomes tough because this English side is good and experienced. You need to adapt and change along the way.

"Also, the decision of sending out Harshit Rana to bat ahead of a more complete batter like Shivam Dube was wrong. In T20 cricket, you put your best batters upfront. You can't expect a number eight guy to win you a game by sending him to bat ahead of a proven guy. That's not how things work in modern day cricket."

--IANS

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