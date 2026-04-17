IT major Mastek Q4 profit slips 2 pc sequentially; declares Rs 16 dividend

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Mastek on Friday reported a 2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26) at Rs 106.15 crore, compared to Rs 108.35 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY26).

The company’s revenue from operations increased 3.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 938 crore, up from Rs 905.68 crore in the December quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 1 per cent to Rs 132.28 crore from Rs 134.13 crore, while margins contracted to 14.1 per cent from 14.8 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the performance remained strong, with profit after tax rising 23.6 per cent from Rs 81.07 crore reported in the same quarter previous financial year, as per the filing.

For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 404 crore, up from Rs 375.83 crore in the previous year.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the financial year.

Ahead of the results announcement, Mastek shares closed 2.85 per cent higher at Rs 1,746 apiece, outperforming the Nifty, which gained 0.65 per cent during the session.

The stock has rallied 10.45 per cent over the past week and nearly 19.91 per cent in the last one month.

However, it remains under pressure on a longer-term basis, declining 17.03 per cent so far this year and 24.84 per cent over the past year.

Mastek, a global IT services and enterprise AI provider, focuses on digital and cloud transformation solutions, including Oracle Cloud and Salesforce services.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company serves over 400 clients across more than 40 countries, with a strong presence in the UK and North America.

--IANS

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