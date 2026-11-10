Arjun Rampal says, 'The Blind Game' builds intrigue through deception, shifting perspectives

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Blind Game’, has shared what makes the film stand out. The film marks the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan’s final film and promises a suspense-filled journey of deception, betrayal and unexpected twists.

The actor said that the film builds intrigue through deception, shifting perspectives. It also stars Priyamani in the lead role along with Akash Makhija of ‘Raakh’ fame, Rohit Chandel and others.

Talking about the film, the actor said, “‘The Blind Game’ takes audiences on a gripping journey where nothing is quite as it seems. What appealed to me about the film is the way it builds intrigue through deception, shifting perspectives and the choices the characters make. I’m pleased that the film will now reach a wide audience, giving more viewers the opportunity to watch it”.

The film is set against the backdrop of a mysterious Christmas night, and follows a group of friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after they become entangled in a missing INR 5 crore and the dangerous world of a notorious crime boss. When an IPS officer begins investigating the case, conflicting accounts, hidden secrets and suspicious circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide gradually unfold. As the truth becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from deception, the friends find themselves caught in a gripping game of survival, betrayal and unexpected twists.

Producer duo Kushagra Sharma and Srishti Sharma shared, “‘The Blind Game’ is one of our most ambitious projects, and we are extremely excited to bring this intriguing story to audiences. The film has a compelling narrative, layers of suspense and unexpected twists, brought to life by an exceptionally talented cast led by Arjun Rampal and Priyamani. We believe its engaging storytelling and thrilling elements will resonate with a wide spectrum of viewers, including Gen Z and audiences across the globe”.

Produced by Srishti Sharma, Kushagra Sharma, Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the banners of ThunderSky Entertainment and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on November 11, 2026, on ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/