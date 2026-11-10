November 10, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Entire range of India-Nepal ties to be discussed during Balendra Shah’s visit: MEA

Entire range of India-Nepal ties to be discussed during Balendra Shah’s visit: MEA (File Image)

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The entire range of bilateral relations between India and Nepal will be discussed during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s forthcoming visit to India with the two sides still working out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit India. The discussions between the two sides are continuing regarding the visit... The entire range of bilateral relations that we have with Nepal will be discussed. This is an expansive partnership. This is a very special partnership, and all matters of mutual interest would be discussed,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Describing the India-Nepal ties as a “very special partnership”, Jaiswal said both countries are still working out the details of the visit.

“So far as bilateral relations and subjects of relations between the two sides are concerned….this is a very important relationship, and we are discussing a range of issues to further strengthen and deepen our partnership with Nepal,” Jaiswal said.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah in Kathmandu, discussing various aspects of Nepal-India relations and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Nepal Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had stated.

“Foreign Secretary Misri briefed the Prime Minister on preparations for his upcoming visit to India and the progress of bilateral cooperation in energy, water resources, trade, transit and aviation. He also informed that a trial run of the Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service was conducted today,” the Nepal PMO statement had said.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed possible outcomes and initiatives in the context of the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India.

“Prime Minister Shah expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its prompt support, including relief supplies and rescue teams, following the devastating Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solidarity and enquired about opportunities for cooperation in sports development,” the statement had added.

--IANS

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