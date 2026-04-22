ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins three silvers and a bronze on Day Two

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Indian juniors picked up four more medals, three silver and a bronze, to add to their one of each colour won on the first day, slotting in at third in the medal tally as athletes from Kazakhstan and Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) picked up four of the five gold medals on offer on competition Day Two of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo’s Olympic International City Shooting Range in Cairo on Wednesday.

Rohit Kanyan gave India their first silver of the day in the 50m rifle prone men junior event with an effort of 615.8, just 0.5 behind Kazakhstan’s gold-winning Oleg Noskov.

Sejal Kamble then topped the junior women’s 25m pistol qualifiers with a score of 580 and then went on to finish second in the final with 27 hits. AIN Katsiaryna Ivanova took gold with 31 hits in the eight five-shot series final.

India then secured a second double podium in the competition after Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma’s heroics on day one, with Raj Chandra shooting 580 and Abhinav Deshwal 578, for silver and bronze respectively in the 25m pistol men junior event. Kazakhstan took gold again with Kirill Tsukanov shooting 581.

In the junior women’s skeet, Risham Guron (24,23,21,23,24) qualified second with a score of 115 and then finished seventh in the final, bowing out with seven hits to her name after the first 12 shots. Varvara Zaitseva of the Individual Neutral Athletes won gold in the event with a world record score of 33 hits out of 40.

In the junior men’s skeet, Ishaan Singh Libra made the final eight with a 118 (25,23,22,24,24), giving him sixth place, and then improved by two in the final to just miss out on a medal. He exited at the 28-shot mark with 24 hits. Briton Denzil Jago Grose (31) bested Italian Marco Coco (30) by one hit to win his first ISSF junior world cup gold in the event. picked up a second junior World Cup gold in the event.

--IANS

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