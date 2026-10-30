ISRO to launch GSLV-F18 carrying navigation satellite NVS-03 today

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission at 11.51 p.m. on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the launch schedule on X, ISRO said, “Launch Day! The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission is scheduled for launch today, 30 October 2026, at 23:51 hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.”

The mission will place NVS-03, the third satellite in India's second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The launch is planned from the space centre's Second Launch Pad (SLP).

According to ISRO, GSLV-F18 will be the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

NVS-03 is designed to augment the NavIC constellation and ensure continuity of navigation services. The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S signals, enhancing the system's navigation capabilities.

"It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with Coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around Indian geopolitical boundary," said ISRO.

NavIC is India's independent regional navigation satellite system, developed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) services to users across India and the region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.

According to ISRO, NavIC provides two types of services, the Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and the Restricted Service (RS). While SPS is intended for civilian users, RS is an encrypted service for authorised users.

ISRO has envisaged five second-generation navigation satellites to augment the existing NavIC constellation with enhanced features and ensure continuity of services.

NVS-01, the first satellite in the second-generation series, was launched aboard the GSLV-F12 mission on May 29, 2023. The launch marked the first time an indigenous atomic clock was flown on an Indian navigation satellite.

NVS-03, the third satellite in the series, is intended to further strengthen the constellation's capabilities by incorporating the L1 signal alongside the existing L5 and S signals.

The NavIC system is intended to support a range of applications requiring reliable positioning, navigation and timing information, including transportation, location-based services and other navigation-dependent activities.

Through the second-generation satellites, ISRO aims to enhance the NavIC constellation and maintain the continuity of India's independent regional navigation services.

--IANS

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