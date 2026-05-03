Israel to procure new squadrons of F-35 and F15IA: Defence Ministry

Jerusalem, May 3 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Defence (IMOD) plan to simultaneously acquire two new fighter squadrons: a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin, and a second F-15IA squadron from Boeing, was approved by the Ministerial Committee on Procurement, the Ministry said on Sunday.

The procurement was bought before the committee by Defence Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Major General (Reserve) Amir Baram.

The press statement by the Ministry said that the procurement is valued at tens of billions of INS (new Israeli shekel currency), which includes full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, spare parts, logistics and comprehensive sustainment.

"This is the first step in executing the IDF's decade-long force buildup plan, approved by the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Defence Minister (Israel Katz) under a dedicated 350-billion-NIS budget," It added.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he ordered the establishment of a special project to deal with the threat of drones.

He added that it will take time, but "we are on it".

Defence Minister Katz said the lessons from Operation 'Roaring Lion' require them to keep pressing forward on force buildup and to ensure air superiority for the next few decades.

He highlighted that "the F-35 and F-15IA acquisitions are central to the 'Shield of Israel' plan, which is designed to give the IDF a lasting qualitative edge. As part of this plan, the Israeli Air Force will be expected to lead a major technological leap -- integrating autonomous flight capabilities, next-generation defence systems, and establishing Israeli military dominance, both defensive and offensive, in space".

He added that the mission is to ensure the IDF has the tools, capabilities, and strength to operate anywhere, at any time.

"Operation Roaring Lion reinforced just how critical the US-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains. The complementary capabilities of these two squadrons will give the Israeli Air Force the flexibility to handle a broad range of combat scenarios," the IMOD Director General said.

–IANS

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