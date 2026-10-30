Israel tightens airline security rules one month after foiled flydubai attack

Jerusalem, Oct 30 (IANS) Israeli authorities have issued new and stringent security directives to both foreign and domestic airlines, requiring them to submit crew information 48 hours before departure, among other measures to strengthen aviation security, local media reported.

The move comes a month after an Omani copilot attempted to crash a flydubai aircraft carrying Israeli passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, in a terror attack foiled by the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and a group of Israeli passengers who tackled the copilot.

Under the new requirements, airlines must submit any further updates to crew information no later than two hours before takeoff, followed by a final crew list at the time of takeoff, The Times of Israel reported.

Reports suggest that the measures were ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a security review and are intended to provide adequate time for background checks.

The directives issued by Israel’s National Center for Passenger Data Analysis, under the Tax Authority, are applicable to all incoming and outgoing flights operated by both foreign and Israeli airlines.

Citing Israeli media outlet Channel 13 News, The Times of Israel reported that all non-Israeli nationals travelling to and from Israel, including pilots, cabin crew and passengers, will now be required to submit an online form 48 hours before entering the country. The submitted information will be examined by the Population Authority.

Furthermore, Israeli intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, have classified certain countries as “red” and will scrutinise entry forms and visa applications submitted by prospective travellers from these countries, Channel 13 reported.

Shin Bet, which was previously responsible for overseeing security related to Israeli airlines and providing a “ security blanket” for all flights departing Israel, will now also handle security procedures for foreign airlines arriving in Israel and their overseas departure points.

According to recent reports, Hamam Al Hamami, the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe during the flight in what United Arab Emirates prosecutors confirmed as a "terrorist attack".

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage and professionalism during a cockpit incident on September 30, when the seriously injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, enabling crew members and passengers to intervene and help avert a potential tragedy.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honour recognises their bravery and efforts to protect passengers and ensure the safety of the aircraft during the emergency.

The recognition comes amid widespread international appreciation for Machchhar, whose actions have drawn praise from leaders in India, the UAE, Israel and the United States.

--IANS

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