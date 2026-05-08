Ismaila Sarr secures Conference League final berth for Crystal Palace

London, May 8 (IANS) Ismaila Sarr netted for the fifth Conference League match running to ensure Crystal Palace clinch a spot in their first European final with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals, triumphing 3-1 away in Krakow before a 2-1 win over the Ukrainian team at Selhurst Park.

Palace will now face La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the final, which will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on May 27. Palace are just one step away from more history, as they travel to Leipzig, seeking to win a third piece of silverware in the last year – and first-ever on the continent.

Shakhtar, needing to overturn the 3-1 first-leg deficit, began brightly, but the Eagles showed their ability to attack with pace and purpose when Adam Wharton's ingenuity enabled him to ease away from an opponent before hitting an awkward shot towards Dmytro Riznyk's left-hand post, UEFA reports.

The visiting keeper did well to push the effort away from danger, but Daniel Muñoz was quickest to the rebound, and his cross was deflected past Riznyk by the unfortunate Pedro Henrique.

The Ukrainian Premier League leaders were level soon after that setback, responding with an expert Eguinaldo finish from just inside the box, the Shakhtar No. 7 controlling a pass with his back to goal on his right foot then effortlessly picking out the top corner with his left on the turn.

Palace almost responded in similar fashion with half-time approach, but Jean-Philippe Mateta's acrobatic scissor-kick volley thumped the upright.

Oliver Glasner's men put the tie out of Shakhtar's reach seven minutes into the second period when Ismaïla Sarr darted between two defenders to reach Tyrick Mitchell's low delivery, guiding the ball into the net with a deft touch via the woodwork.

The Pitmen stuck to their task, crafting a couple of shots to test Dean Henderson, but the Eagles largely kept them at bay for the remainder of the contest to have the Selhurst Park faithful looking forward to the 27 May showpiece.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano booked their ticket to the final in Leipzig, triumphing over Strasbourg with a2-0 aggregate win in a dramatic semi-final tie. They have reached their first European final in their 102-year history in only their second season of UEFA competition. Their previous participation came in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, where they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Alaves in the last eight.

--IANS

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