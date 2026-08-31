No religion is bad: K'taka Minister Rayareddy defends his 'Islam superior' remarks

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy on Monday, while defending his earlier remarks that Islam is superior, said he had not stated that other religions are inferior.

“What’s wrong with my statement? I stated that there are noble thoughts in Islam. I have not stated that other religions are inferior. I stated that Islam has excellent qualities, that’s all. What’s wrong if I had stated that Islam is superior? This is not good for the media. We would have spoken circumstantially at the event that all religions are superior. What’s wrong? No religion is bad,” Rayareddy said.

The remarks come amid a political row over his recent comments praising Islam. Speaking at a free mass marriage ceremony organised for members of the Muslim community at Kukanur on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, Rayareddy had said Islam was a great religion and that there was something to learn from every religion.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rayareddy clarified his comments on Islam that have triggered criticism. He maintained that he had not made any statement against any religion and said he respects all faiths.

Explaining his interest in different religions, Rayareddy said he had visited several religious and historical sites as part of his effort to study different faiths and philosophies.

“I had gone to Kashi and Jyotirlingas. Do you know why? I had gone for the purpose of studying. I have travelled to Israel to study Judaism. I have travelled to China to study Confucius, Lao and Buddhism. I went to Gaya,” he said.

Rayareddy also referred to his visits to religious sites associated with Christianity and Buddhism.

“I visited the site believed to be the samadhi (tomb) of Jesus Christ in Israel. I have gone to Anuradhapura. Does anyone know about this place? I go to study, but I am not a follower of any religion,” he said.

It can be noted that Anuradhapura is a major ancient city in north-central Sri Lanka famous for its vast ruins of early Sinhala civilisation and sacred Buddhist sites.

The Minister said he does not identify himself with any particular religion or caste and described humanity as his religion.

“I do not belong to any religion or caste. I have no religion and caste. We are of the human religion. Do not search for something else,” he said.

Clarifying his earlier reference to visiting Mecca, Rayareddy said he did not mean that he would undertake the Hajj pilgrimage, but wanted to visit Mecca to study Islam.

“I did not say that I will go for Hajj. I can't go to Hajj. But I want to go to Mecca for studying,” he said.

Rayareddy also rejected suggestions that he had criticised Hinduism or any other faith for praising Islam.

“I will not get converted to Islam or Christianity. I have stated that all religions are superior. I had gone to an event organised by the community, and I needed to speak about Islam. Have I stated that the Hindu religion is bad? What should I do if I say that this man is good and you understand that you are bad? What can I do about it? I respect all religions,” he maintained.

Rayareddy went on to say that he would like to bring together the good values of different religions.

“I will establish a new religion by keeping the good characters of all religions. Why should I not establish a new religion? I have not stated anything against any religion. I have also not made any objectionable remark against any religion,” he said.

He added that he had referred to the Quran in the context of its teachings on mankind.

“I have spoken about the Quran mentioning mankind,” he said.

Responding to criticism over his comments that he does not frequently visit temples and mutts, Rayareddy said his statement had been misunderstood.

He clarified that he meant he would not visit such places unnecessarily, but would certainly go when invited.

“Some visit them without any purpose. I have to keep my mind clean. This is the concept of religion according to me,” he said.

He also remarked that he visits temples when persuaded by his wife and others.

“I go to temples when I am pressured by my wife and the media,” he said.

Rayareddy had earlier quoted Basavanna’s Vachana, “Kallabeda, kolabeda, husiya nudiyalu beda (Do not steal, do not kill and do not speak lies)", stressing the importance of humanity and good values over religious divisions.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi slammed Rayareddy, saying that he should be ashamed of his statement.

“There is no terrorism in the name of Sanatana Dharma. Terrorist attacks are carried out across the world in the name of Islam. If he is saying that this religion is superior, then he must have no brains. Or perhaps he made the statement keeping the vote bank in mind,” Ravi said.

--IANS

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