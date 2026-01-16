ISL top scorer Ajaraie moves to Persija Jakarta from Northeast United on loan

Jakarta, Jan 16 (IANS) Ahead of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2026, Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has departed NorthEast United to join Persija Jakarta on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Ajaraie previously joined NorthEast United from Moroccan top-tier side FAR Rabat in August 2024 on a one-year contract, with an option to extend the deal for another year.

Last season in the 2024/2025 Indian Super League, Alaeddine finished as the top scorer with 23 goals and seven assists, while also being named Player of the Season. In the 2025/2026 campaign so far, he has recorded 10 goals and five assists in nine matches across two competitions, the Durand Cup and the Super Cup. These numbers underline his strength as a core striker.

The ISL club informed about Ajaraie’s exit through a social media post on Friday. “NorthEast United FC and Persija Jakarta have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Alaaeddine Ajaraie until the end of the 2025-26 season,” the club said in a statement.

“Alaeddine was brought in to make us stronger and more lethal. We are very serious about entering the second round of the Super League, not just through words, but through real proof by evaluating our squad composition. We hope to end the season with a happy smile, namely by becoming champions,” said Persija director Mohamad Prapanca on welcoming the player.

Alaeddine vowed to adapt quickly and help the club become champions after joining Persija.

“For now, Persija is my home. I will fight with all my heart for Persija, work hard to adapt as quickly as possible and make a real contribution. God willing, we will move forward together, creating victory after victory, until we finish this season as champions,” Alaeddine said.

Ajaraie’s career journey is a story of perseverance. From Widad Temara in 2019, RS Berkane between 2019 and 2020, and MAS Fes from 2020 to 2022, he progressed through each stage with hard work. He then moved to the Middle East with Muaither SC from 2022 to 2023, before returning to his homeland to play for AS FAR Rabat in the 2023/2024 season. His peak so far came with NorthEast United from 2024 onwards, where he emerged as a key figure and a centre of attention.

