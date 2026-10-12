October 13, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: Jithin strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan SG

Jithin M.S strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: ISL

Guwahati (Assam), Oct 12 (IANS) Jithin M.S scored a brilliant winner in the second minute of additional time (90+2’) to give NorthEast United FC a 1-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at Guwahati on Monday.

Introduced at the start of the second half, Jithin made an immediate impact, finding the net in the 90+2nd minute to settle a closely contested encounter and secure all three points for the Highlanders.

Both sides started on the front foot, with NorthEast United creating a chance in the opening minute. However, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was alert. The visitors responded with a promising set-piece opportunity in the ninth minute, but Lee Erwin’s effort struck the woodwork, keeping the scores level.

NorthEast United introduced Jithin for Asheer Akhtar at the start of the second half, while Mohun Bagan brought on Manvir Singh for Chhangte. Bagan continued to press forward, but Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to keep NorthEast United in the game.

Bagan made further attacking changes in the 59th minute, bringing on Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira for Sahal Samad and Lee Erwin. NorthEast United made a double substitution, bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez, respectively, as they looked to strengthen their attack.

As the game progressed, NorthEast found greater attacking momentum. The hosts threatened through a cross towards Jithin M.S. in the 71st minute, but Bagan defender Mehtab Singh intervened to deny the forward a clear opportunity. Alaeddine Ajaraie subsequently found the net with a long-range effort, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

NorthEast continued to push for a winner, with Nikola firing off target in the 83rd minute. Bagan came close to breaking the deadlock in the 87th minute when substitute Suhail Bhat connected with a cross from Liston Colaco, only for his effort to strike the woodwork.

With five minutes of time added, NorthEast mounted one final attack. Vishal Kaith saved the initial effort, but the rebound off the post fell kindly for Jithin M.S., who made no mistake in finding the net. The forward reacted quickest to slot home, sending the home crowd into celebration.

The late strike proved decisive as NorthEast United FC held on to claim a memorable 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, opening their home campaign with a crucial three points.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Ram Kapoor shares picture with sharp jawline, fans don’t want him to go too extreme

Jithin M.S strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Jithin strikes at death as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan SG

India, Iran security chiefs discuss regional, international developments

India, Iran security chiefs discuss regional, international developments

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both sides push to expand defence ties

India offers training support to Cypriot Navy as both push to expand defence ties

Chinese qualifier Shi Han stuns 13th seed Alexandra Eala in the Wuhan Open WTA tennis tournament on Monday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Wuhan Open: Chinese qualifier Shi Han stuns 13th seed Eala

SC registry flags 14 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s plea against SIR of electoral rolls

SC registry flags 14 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s plea against SIR of electoral rolls

Kenya Defence Forces delegation visits India to benchmark for Joint War College

Kenya Defence Forces delegation visits India to benchmark for Joint War College

Wang Manyu regains World No. 1 ranking in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after China Smash triumph. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Wang Manyu regains World No. 1 ranking after China Smash triumph

Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights beat in-form teams to reach six points at the halfway stage of the round-robin phase of Season 2 in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights beat in-form teams to reach six points (Ld)

Jagoba Arrasate returns to Osasuna after Luis Miguel Ramis sacked following their defeat to Real Betis in the La Liga. Photo credit: Osasuna CF

La Liga: Arrasate returns to Osasuna after Ramis sacked following Betis defeat