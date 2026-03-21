ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC aim to build on winning momentum in first home game against FC Goa

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will look to build on their hard-fought win against rivals Kerala when they host fourth-placed FC Goa in their first home fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Summer signing Imran Khan’s first goal secured Chennaiyin’s maiden win of the campaign in their previous outing and has helped the Marina Machans move up the standings in the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda is expecting them to ride the momentum again and gain more points in the race for the top spot.

Speaking ahead of the next fixture on Saturday, Miranda stressed the need for his side to build on that momentum against an opponent that remains unbeaten in the league so far.

Addressing the challenge of containing FC Goa’s attacking threats, the head coach said, “I won’t give away the plan, but we try to stop the opponent as a team and as a group. We don’t usually go for man-marking; that is not our style or our way. We work collectively and look to nullify the opposition together, rather than focusing on individuals, unless it’s a set-piece situation,” he said.

Miranda also reflected on the team’s progress in settling into their roles and the improvements required in the final third, particularly in converting promising moments into goals.

“We have been trying various structural adjustments and are working towards consistency in the positions we want to occupy in the final third. We hope to get that right and start scoring more regularly. We have been creating good moments and generating chances, but we need to be more dominant, especially in the final third. We also need to be a bit calmer on the ball, and at times we are slightly tentative, particularly in those key attacking areas,” the head coach added.

FC Goa’s visit will also be the first time this season Chennaiyin FC play in front of their home crowd. The Marina Machans were on the road for the first four games of the campaign, a run which yielded a win and a draw, and will be eager to march towards three more points with their faithful behind their backs.

Speaking on the importance of home support, Miranda said, “It is so important. We have four games (of a five-match home run) left, and we need to make the best use of them. We need to use that to our advantage and get points on the table. For that, we need the ground, we need the home advantage. We need our people. We need the fans to be there to support us.”

Joining Miranda at the press conference was forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, whose late goal in the corresponding fixture last season earned Chennaiyin a 2-2 draw.

“So far, I feel really good. Nothing much has changed, and I’m looking forward to the game. We will do our best,” Chima said. Reflecting on the wait for his approvals to rejoin the team, he added, “Back home, when I was watching the team, I felt like I really needed to be there. Because of the visa, I had to wait, so it wasn’t easy, but once it came through, I couldn’t wait anymore. I just wanted to come back as soon as I could.”

Miranda also provided an update on the team news, ruling screening midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer a 50-50 doubt for the match. Apart from Ali, the Chennaiyin head coach confirmed he should have the whole squad available for selection.

However, FC Goa hold the edge in the head-to-head series, winning 18 matches out of 30, while Chennaiyin have won nine, with three matches ending in stalemate.

--IANS

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