ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC sign Slovenian striker Luka Majcen

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have strengthened their attacking department by signing experienced Slovenian forward Luka Majcen amid the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old centre-forward brings considerable experience of Indian football, having played for several clubs and won multiple domestic titles since arriving in the country in 2020. His signing is expected to provide Mumbai City with additional options in the attacking department as they look to strengthen their squad for the ongoing campaign.

Majcen began his Indian football journey with Churchill Brothers, where he finished as the second-highest scorer in the I-League. He subsequently moved to Bengaluru United and helped the side win the Bangalore Super Division title, finishing the competition as its leading scorer with 15 goals.

In January 2022, the Slovenian joined Gokulam Kerala and scored 13 goals as the club successfully defended its I-League crown. Later that year, he signed for RoundGlass Punjab, where he played a key role in their I-League title-winning campaign and subsequent promotion to the ISL.

Majcen finished that season as the league's top scorer with 16 goals and was named Player of the Season. He also became RoundGlass Punjab's first-ever goalscorer in the Indian Super League.

His most recent assignment was with Diamond Harbour FC, where he helped the team win the 2025-26 Indian Football League title.

Expressing his excitement after completing the move, Majcen said he is looking forward to the new challenge and wanted to contribute to the club's ambitions.

"I am delighted to join the club and excited for this new challenge. I will give my best to contribute to the team and help achieve the club's objectives. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started," he said.

Mumbai City Director of Football Sujay Sharma said Majcen's experience and goal-scoring ability would add depth to the team's forward line alongside Wilmar and Ajsal.

"Given his proven experience in India and the ISL for several years, we are hopeful he will get us goals and convert chances we will create going forward. His leadership and character will also be an added plus for the squad," Sharma said.

--IANS

sds/bc