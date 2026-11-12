Shekhar Kapur reflects on ancient India's wisdom, says 'my devi comes to me'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared a thought-provoking reflection on India's ancient wisdom, mathematical traditions and architectural brilliance.

He also drew parallels between the country's traditional knowledge systems and modern scientific developments. The filmmaker also recalled the famous response of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan when asked how he arrived at solutions to some of the most complex mathematical problems.

Taking to Instagram, Shekhar shared his observations about the extraordinary precision of ancient Indian temple architecture, particularly the intricate carvings created using traditional tools. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “My Devi comes to me ..Carved downwards out of a single piece of rock, with no tools other than hammers and chisels ..Yet the detail of carvings and sculptures within the temple are not just exquisite , but absolutely precise and accurate in form and in geometry.. from top to bottom.What happened if someone chiselled a nose on one of the sculptures wrong ? Did the whole temple need to be carved all over again ? No.. they just didn’t get anything wrong ? How .... that’s a mystery greater than the mystery of the Pyramids of Giza…”

The post further read, “The system of mathematics in ancient India came down from our scriptures and formed the basis of a lot of our music ( Taal ) , art and architecture, ..…..our Philosophy was not linear .. but circular .. where the finite met the infinite again and again in concentric circles .. like how the Universe is ..The closest modern science now comes to it is what we call Quantum computing , Quantum entanglement . The theories on which Google has built the ‘Willow’ .. the words fastest Quantum Computer. The British changed our education system and made it linear.”

“The colonizers did not have any understanding or knowledge of Quantum .. we did .. but over time of colonisation.. we lost that knowledge and Wisdom .... yes, Wisdom too .. for knowledge without Wisdom is dry , with the true and wider meaning squeezed out of it. No wonder that when the greatest Indian Mathematician of all time was asked how he solved some of the most perplexing questions that all the greatest physicists and mathematicians in world were unable to solve ..Ramanujan replied ....My Devi comes to me..”

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur announced his collaboration with music maestro A.R. Rahman on “Masoom: The New Generation” in May. The project will see the return of original cast members Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kaveri Kapur.

--IANS

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