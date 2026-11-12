November 12, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Shivpuri emerging as sports hub, aims to produce Olympic champions: Scindia

Shivpuri emerging as sports hub, aims to produce Olympic champions: Scindia

Shivpuri, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said Shivpuri was emerging as a centre for sporting talent in Madhya Pradesh and expressed hope that the town would produce athletes capable of winning Olympic medals for the country.

Inaugurating the 70th National School Games Under-17 Boys Athletics Championship at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Sports Complex here, he said the gathering of young players from across the country was a matter of pride for the region.

"Shivpuri's sporting talent should aspire to reach the Olympics. My dream is that a player from this land wins an Olympic gold medal and brings glory to the country," Scindia said.

A total of 765 players and 120 officials from 38 states and regions are participating in the championship, which is being organised in Shivpuri for the first time. The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region also inaugurated an Under-18 inter-district cricket tournament and played cricket with young participants, encouraging them to pursue sports.

Scindia said Shivpuri had been developing its sporting infrastructure, citing facilities such as the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Sports Complex, Veer Savarkar Stadium, Vijaypur Stadium and an indoor sports hall.

He also highlighted the Madhya Pradesh State Women's Cricket Academy in Shivpuri, describing it as the country's first government-run women's cricket academy.

Referring to emerging sporting talent from the region, Scindia congratulated Dakshata Yadav and Lavanya Yadav, daughters of cricketer Kapil Yadav, on their selection in the Madhya Pradesh Under-17 cricket team. He said the region had considerable sporting potential and that young players needed better training, guidance and opportunities to compete at higher levels.

"The players have not come here merely to win medals, but to give wings to their dreams and represent their states and the country," he said.

Scindia said the sports complex, named after his late father Madhavrao Scindia, was envisioned as a centre for nurturing national and international-level sporting talent. He also said the Khelo India programme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped identify young talent, improve training facilities and provide athletes with greater opportunities.

India's achievements at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Para Asian Games reflected the growing strength of the country's sporting ecosystem, he added.

--IANS

pd/bc

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