Anderson signs for Surrey after Lancashire exit

Surrey, Nov 12 (IANS) England's fast bowling great James Anderson has joined Surrey for the 2027 season in the County Championship, the club announced on Thursday.

Anderson continued his domestic career with his home county, Lancashire, and was named captain for the 2026 season, where he took 50 wickets at an average of just under 18. He made his Lancashire debut in 2001 before he won his first England cap the following year.

He has 443 wickets in 112 first-class appearances for the county, 83 in 61 List A matches, and 50 in 40 T20 games.

Anderson had intended to play next season after putting up strong performances this season, where he was also named Lancashire's Championship player of the year. But Lancashire informed him that he won't be offered a new deal after the end of the 2026 season.

"It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I’m excited to be a part of that.

Having played his last international match in 2024 against the West Indies, he was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket.

“I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country," said Anderon.

It was at the Kia Oval in 2018 that Anderson surpassed Australian great Glenn McGrath’s record for the most wickets taken by a fast bowler in Test cricket, bowling Mohammed Shami to his 564th wicket.

“I’ve always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it’s one of the best grounds in the world. It’s a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season," he added.

Anderson made his Test Match debut in 2003, alongside his new Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, and went on to have a 21-year international career in which he cemented his position as the greatest English bowler of all time. He has 911 international wickets, including 704 Test Match wickets, the most of any Englishman and any fast-bowler in the history of the game.

Alec Stewart, Surrey's Director of Men’s Cricket said, “We’re delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball. His 50 championship wickets last season prove that he is still one of the best bowlers in the country.

“Much of our squad have international aspirations, and they will learn a great deal from training, playing and being in the same dressing room with Jimmy."

--IANS

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