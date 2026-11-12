November 12, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Govt signs Rs 64 crore deal with Astrome for AI-enabled intelligence satellite constellation

Govt signs Rs 64 crore deal with Astrome for AI-enabled intelligence satellite constellation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Technology Development Board (TDB) has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based Astrome Technologies to provide financial support of Rs 64.05 crore for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence-enabled electronic intelligence satellite constellation aimed at national security applications, an official statement said on Thursday.

The project -- with a total cost of Rs 128.11 crore -- will be funded under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund and seeks to develop a sovereign space-based electronic intelligence, or ELINT, constellation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"The programme seeks to advance critical technologies from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 to TRL-9, with financial support being provided through Optionally Convertible Debt (OCD)," it said.

Astrome plans to develop and deploy a constellation of 50-kg class microsatellites designed to provide wider coverage and more frequent observation of designated areas.

The company will also develop inter-satellite communication technology, allowing satellites to exchange information and operate as an integrated network in low-Earth orbit.

The project is intended to strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in space-based intelligence gathering, data processing and secure communications, as countries increasingly look to space-based systems for strategic and security applications.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, TDB Secretary, said the programme reflected the potential of India's deep-tech ecosystem to develop advanced space-based technologies combining artificial intelligence, electronic intelligence and next-generation communications.

Astrome said the funding would help accelerate the development and integration of critical technologies and support efforts to advance the programme to operational readiness.

Earlier in October, the TDB signed an agreement with Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited for financial support of Rs 116 crore under the RDI Fund. The project, costing Rs 277.63 crore, focuses on developing a scalable, integrated green propulsion system for satellites and launch vehicles across the 5 mN to 300 N thrust class, according to the government.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal to inaugurate 45th India International Trade Fair

Piyush Goyal to inaugurate 45th India International Trade Fair

Harshdeep Kaur celebrates 15 years of ‘Rockstar’, shares interesting anecdote about recording ‘Katiya Karun’ with AR Rahman

Harshdeep Kaur celebrates 15 years of ‘Rockstar’, shares interesting anecdote about recording ‘Katiya Karun’ with AR Rahman

USA withdraws from FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar amid Middle East security concerns

US withdraws from FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar amid Middle East security concerns

India’s commercial real estate investment rises 15 pc in Jan-Sep: Report

India’s commercial real estate investment rises 15 pc in Jan-Sep: Report

Sensex, Nifty end higher amid realty rally; broader markets outperform

Sensex, Nifty end higher amid realty rally; broader markets outperform

India suffer 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland friendly

India suffer 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland friendly

Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti team up for crime caper ‘Pushpak Vimaan’

Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti team up for crime caper ‘Pushpak Vimaan’

Aadinath Kothare recalls school days with Ranbir Kapoor, reveals interesting Kapoor family connection

Aadinath Kothare recalls school days with Ranbir Kapoor, reveals interesting Kapoor family connection

Alkem Labs' Q2 profit falls 12 pc to Rs 675 crore

Alkem Labs' Q2 profit falls 12 pc to Rs 675 crore

ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC sign Slovenian striker Luka Majcen

ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC sign Slovenian striker Luka Majcen