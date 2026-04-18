April 18, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan SG look to stay in title with win over NorthEast

Mohun Bagan SG look to stay in title with win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

Guwahati, April 18 (IANS) Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face NorthEast United FC to keep the pressure on the top of the table in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

NorthEast United FC will aim to leverage their home advantage following a hard-earned 1-1 draw on the road against Kerala Blasters FC. Currently sitting 11th in the standings with seven points, the Guwahati-based outfit would reach 10 points with a victory on Sunday.

Adopting a fearless approach ahead of the demanding fixture, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali embraced the challenge. "What do we have to lose? It is a game of 11 against 11," Benali stated. "We know Mohun Bagan is one of the strongest teams in the league, but I am confident in my players. We have absolutely no pressure, and we are ready to compete."

NorthEast United FC midfielder Jairo Samperio highlighted the physical dynamics of the encounter. "It’s never easy to come back from injury. I’m still getting my form back. But in the last two games, I felt very good. My body responded well. The team has done a great job, and we are ready for the next challenge. It will be a tough game, but we are prepared and motivated."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant travel to Guwahati seeking a win and maintain their push for the League Shield. The Mariners recently returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home victory over Punjab FC, where a stoppage-time free-kick from Jason Cummings secured the result following earlier equalisers from Jamie Maclaren and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Currently sitting second in the standings with 17 points, an away victory would propel them to 20 points, which would temporarily see them move above Mumbai City, who have 18 points.

For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Sergio Lobera dismissed any title-race pressure, viewing it instead as fuel for his squad. "It is always a motivation. With five games remaining, we are in a position to fight for our target, which is to win the trophy," Lobera explained. "We are not under pressure; we are excited by the opportunity to get three very important points against NorthEast United."

The head-to-head record heavily favours the Mariners. In their 12 previous ISL encounters, Mohun Bagan have claimed nine victories compared to NorthEast United FC's two, with just one match ending in a draw. The Mariners have also outscored the Highlanders 26 to 14 across these meetings. Their most recent clash in December 2024 saw Mohun Bagan secure a 2-0 away victory in Guwahati.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, fresh off his stunning strike in the previous match, expressed his desire to contribute further. "I always work hard in training, and I believe I can do more to help the team," Samad noted. "The goal was important, and it helped us win and change the momentum. Every match now is going to be crucial for us."

This weekend's encounter in Guwahati presents contrasting objectives for the two sides. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, securing maximum points is critical to strengthen their pursuit of the League Shield and keep pace in a tightly contested title race.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC will look to capitalise on their home advantage to ascend the standings and establish themselves in the upper half.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Women's Reservation Bill: PM Modi’s message has rekindled hope, says Kiran Bedi

Women's Reservation Bill: PM Modi’s message has rekindled hope, says Kiran Bedi

Eshan Malinga picks three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runsin the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by 10 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Eshan Malinga picks three wickets as SRH beat CSK by 10 runs

Owaisi writes to Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking repatriation of Hyderabad man's body

Owaisi writes to Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking repatriation of Hyderabad man's body

Mohun Bagan SG look to stay in title with win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan SG look to stay in title with win over NorthEast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation via video conferencing on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi apologises to women after LS rejects amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam​

U'khand CM Dhami slams Oppn over women's quota Bill, calls it 'insult to Nari Shakti'

U'khand CM Dhami slams Oppn over women's quota Bill, calls it 'insult to Nari Shakti'

Indian women’s hockey team stages a solid comeback to level series against Argentina

Indian women’s hockey team stages a solid comeback to level series against Argentina

Washington, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 16, 2026. Trump said Thursday he would consider visiting Pakistan if a peace deal is reached between the United States and Iran to end the weekslong conflict. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Trump warns Iran, says talks underway

Shillong Lajong hit Aizawl FC for six in a dominant display in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong hit Aizawl FC for six in a dominant display

'David Miller’s experience made the difference in the end,' says Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao after Delhi Capitals win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Miller’s experience made the difference in the end,' says Venugopal Rao after DC's win over RCB