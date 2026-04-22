April 22, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap

Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

Kochi, April 22 (IANS) A resurgent Kerala Blasters FC will aim to build momentum and extend their unbeaten run when they host Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters FC will hope to continue their winning run after their 2-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. Placed 11th with eight points from ten matches, a win on Thursday would take the Kochi outfit further away from the relegation zone and provide a platform for a steady climb up the standings.

Assistant coach Peter Hartley, who will be leading the Kerala Blasters from the touchline in place of the suspended head coach Ashley Westwood, emphasised adaptability in approach. “They are a strong side with multiple dimensions and look to play progressive football. While our core principles remain intact, we adjust based on the opposition,” he noted.

The coaching setup headed by Westwood has revived the Kerala Blasters season, which is evident in their performances. “We’re still in the process, but the improvement has been clear. In just 12 days, we’ve kept a clean sheet and earned seven points from the possible 12. For us, it’s not just about results, it’s about performance. If performances improve, results will follow,” Hartley added.

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Alsabith ST highlighted the squad’s growing cohesion. “The group is highly motivated, and there is clear progress in both performance and playing style. If we maintain this work ethic, results will follow,” he stated.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, make the trip south aiming to improve on their 1-1 draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club, who are bottom of the standings. Currently 13th with six points from seven matches, an away victory would help them widen the gap between themselves and Mohammedan in the relegation spot.

The game marks a reunion for Odisha FC head coach TG Purushothaman, who previously served as the assistant coach of Kerala Blasters. Reflecting on the occasion, he said, “It is true that I have a history with Kerala Blasters. It is like a mother club to me, and I have full respect for them. My journey started there. But now Odisha FC have trusted me and given me this responsibility. That trust is very important to me, and I must give back to the club.”

Historically, the contest between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC has been evenly poised. Across 26 previous ISL meetings, both teams have registered nine wins apiece, with eight encounters ending in a draw. While the head-to-head record remains balanced, Odisha FC hold a marginal edge in goals scored, having netted 37 to Kerala’s 35. Their most recent meeting in January 2025 saw Kerala Blasters edge a closely-fought contest 3-2 in Kochi.

Purushothaman underlined the importance of defensive discipline following their recent draw. “The team showed resilience, but matches are becoming increasingly compact. We need to address lapses in concentration and improve defensively, with an emphasis on keeping clean sheets,” he explained.

Forward Suhair VP also reflected on his recent return to form. “Getting on the scoresheet has boosted my confidence and helped me regain rhythm. I aim to build on this and contribute consistently towards the team’s results,” he added.

Kerala Blasters will look to capitalise on home advantage to build momentum and push up the table, while Odisha FC will target a crucial away result and widen the gap from the relegation phase.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ravindra Jadeja’s late-hitting, Jofra Archer's 3-20 help Rajasthan Royals defend 159, beat listless Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Jadeja’s late-hitting, Archer's 3-20 help RR defend 159, beat listless LSG by 40 runs (ld)

Terrific Jofra Archer picks 3-20 as Rajasthan Royals defend 159, beat listless Lucknow Super giants by 40 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Terrific Archer picks 3-20 as RR defend 159, beat listless LSG by 40 runs

China's Zhang Shuai into second round of Madrid Open. Photo credit: WTA/X

Tennis: China's Zhang Shuai into second round of Madrid Open

Payal Kapadia sets Cannes return, serves as president of the jury for the French Riviera

Payal Kapadia sets Cannes return, serves as president of the jury for the French Riviera

Centre mulls crackdown on prediction market apps

Centre mulls crackdown on prediction market apps

MCA names Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad as Cricketers of the Year; Ayush Mhatre, SKY, Shivam Dube along with other World Cup winners felicitated on the MCA Awards night in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: MCA

MCA names Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad as Cricketers of the Year; Ayush Mhatre, SKY, Dube feted

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters during an election rally ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Coimbatore district on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi celebrates opening of Lord Kedarnath Temple portals​

Hitting the right length on red soil is crucial, says Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav after his two-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hitting the right length on red soil is crucial, says LSG's Prince Yadav

Bharti Fulmali and Kashvee Gautam come in for India as South Africa elect to bowl first in the third women’s T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X & ProteasWomenCSA/X

3rd WT20I: Bharti, Kashvee come in for India as South Africa elect to bowl first

India wins three silvers and a bronze on Day Two of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo’s Olympic International City Shooting Range in Cairo on Wednesday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins three silvers and a bronze on Day Two