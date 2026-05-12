IPL 2026: ‘We aren’t kind of team that play a particular style of cricket,’ says Gill after GT’s dominant win over SRH

Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said adaptability remained the cornerstone of his side’s success after GT dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Having posted what initially appeared to be a below-par 168/5 on a difficult surface, Gujarat bowled SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, with the pace attack exploiting the conditions brilliantly before the spinners finished the job.

Reflecting on the nature of the victory, Gill said the Titans had correctly assessed the conditions early in the evening and understood that anything around 170 would be highly competitive.

“Definitely, like you spoke at the toss. Teams batting first have done well, and it worked out for us pretty nicely. But I think we bowled very well. 170 on this kind of a wicket, we always knew it was going to be tricky. If we bowl well, we'll always be in the game,” Gill said after the match.

The GT skipper revealed that the dressing room discussions during the innings revolved around reaching the 160-170 range rather than chasing an unrealistic total on a demanding pitch.

“Yes, sir. We spoke about, if we get anywhere close to 160-170, I think it's gonna be. It won't be easy for them, especially with our bowling attack. So that was the chat in the middle,” Gill said

Gujarat appeared in some trouble midway through their innings before crucial contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar lifted them to a defendable total. Gill acknowledged the importance of that partnership while also praising his new-ball bowlers for dismantling SRH’s explosive top order.

“Yeah, definitely. But also, I think the way Sai (Sudharsan) and Washi (Sundar) batted, getting us close to 170 at one point, it looked difficult to reach there. And also, the way we bowled in the Power-play, we have been bowling pretty well in the Power-play. So, kudos to both of our bowlers,” he added.

GT’s approach this season, according to Gill, has been rooted less in playing a fixed brand of cricket and more in reading situations correctly — something he believes separates his side from others in the competition.

“Honestly, it's all about still being consistent, still trying to be as ruthless as we can. And, you know, we play the kind of cricket, we are not the kind of team that play a particular style or brand of cricket. We want to be the team that sees the wicket and assesses the condition. If it's a batting first, 240 wickets, go for it. But it's also important to assess that the wicket is not that easy to get those 170-180 runs, that's better than getting 140-150,” he stated.

Gill also highlighted the impact of experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, whose relentless spell helped trigger SRH’s collapse in the middle overs. Holder finished with three wickets and maintained pressure throughout his four-over burst.

“Yeah, definitely. He's such an experienced campaigner and the kind of length he's been hitting, and he's been very relentless for us, bowling almost in every game, four overs on the trot. Not easy in this weather, but he's doing a terrific job for us,” Gill concluded.

--IANS

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