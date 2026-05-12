May 13, 2026 1:45 AM हिंदी

Destroyed launchers, eliminated terrorists and terror infrastructure: Israel​

Qiryat Shemona: Israeli troops gather at a staging area in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, April 26, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to forcefully strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday evening. The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that it had killed more than 15 Hezbollah militants over the weekend. (Xinhua via IANS)

Jerusalem, May 12 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces stated on Tuesday that they had destroyed Hezbollah launchers and eliminated approximately 15 Hezbollah terrorists in strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force.​

The Israel Defense Forces stated on the social media platform X that the forces also located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the Rashaf area.​

The weapons included Kalashnikov-type weapons, charges, rockets, and additional combat equipment, the post stated.​

The Israel Defense Forces noted that alerts were activated on Tuesday regarding the penetration of a hostile aircraft in the Marom Golan and Manara areas, and the Menara and Margalot areas, in two separate incidents.​

The Air Force intercepted one drone, while another drone exploded in Israeli territory without causing casualties.​

A failed ground-to-air missile launch towards an Israeli Air Force aircraft was also reported. The aircraft was carrying out an assistance operation for combat forces in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces stated.​

The Israel Defense Forces also stated that interceptors were launched towards suspected aerial targets in the airspace where forces are operating in southern Lebanon.​

Several rockets fired towards Israel Defense Forces personnel operating in southern Lebanon were also reported.​

The Israel Defense Forces stated that the rockets fell in open areas, with no injuries reported among Israeli forces.​

Over the past day, the Air Force struck approximately 45 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas of southern Lebanon.​

Among the infrastructure targets struck were headquarters, observation posts, assembly points, missile launchers, and military buildings.​

Since the start of the ceasefire, the Air Force has eliminated more than 350 terrorists in southern Lebanon, along with more than 1,100 Hezbollah infrastructure targets.​

The Air Force also stated that 100 combat targets were eliminated in support of the Golani Brigade combat team, under the command of the 36th Division, during the past week, as part of a special operation to clear the Litani area.​

--IANS

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