May 13, 2026 1:45 AM हिंदी

Ashish Limaye grabs Individual Qualification spots for World Games and Asian Games

Ashish Limaye grabs Individual Qualification spots for World Games and Asian Games

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Indian equestrian rider Ashish Limaye achieved a remarkable milestone for the country at the prestigious equestrian event held in Sopot, Poland, delivering an outstanding performance across both the Concours Complet International (CCI) 3S and CCI 4L categories for eventing competitions.

Competing against some of the finest international riders, Limaye secured an impressive 4th position in the CCI 4L category aboard D’Avril du Pinier among 11 participants, earning qualification for the World Games. Additionally, riding Willy Be Dun in the CCI 3S category featuring 44 participants, he once again finished 4th, successfully qualifying for the Asian Games.

With this achievement, Limaye became the first Indian rider to qualify for the Asian Games in this category, marking a proud and historic moment for Indian equestrian sports, a release said on Tuesday.

Limaye’s journey and continued success have been supported by Embassy International Riding School (EIRS), which has played a significant role in nurturing world-class equestrian talent from India and providing riders with international exposure and training opportunities.

Speaking about the achievement, Limaye mentioned ‘Representing India on an international platform and achieving qualification for both the World Games and the Asian Games is an incredibly proud moment for me. Competing in Sopot against such strong international riders was a great learning experience, and I am grateful for the unwavering support from Embassy International Riding School, my team, and everyone who has believed in this journey.’

Further sharing her thoughts on Limaye’s historic feat, Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School, said, ‘Ashish’s achievement is a landmark moment not just for Embassy International Riding School, but for Indian equestrian sport as a whole. His dedication, discipline, and consistency have been exceptional, and becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Asian Games in this category is truly historic. We are proud to support athletes like Ashish who continue to raise India’s presence on the global equestrian stage.’

Limaye’s stellar performance at Sopot further reinforces India’s growing presence in international equestrian sport and stands as an inspiring moment for aspiring riders across the country. His achievement reflects the increasing global competitiveness of Indian equestrians and highlights the impact of sustained training, international exposure, and institutional support in shaping world-class sporting talent.

--IANS

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