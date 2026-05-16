ISL 2025-26: Debutant’s late magic ensures Bengaluru FC finish season with victory

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Bengaluru FC signed off on their campaign in thrilling fashion, maintaining an undefeated record away from home after a gritty 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. The win capped off a stellar away run for the Blues, who secured five victories and two draws from their seven matches on the road.

Head coach Pep Munoz shook things up for this encounter, making a couple of notable changes to the starting XI that faced Jamshedpur FC. Youngster Soham Varshneya was handed his first-ever start for the Blues, while Shivaldo earned his first start of the season. The squad was further boosted by the return of Nikhil Poojary, who made the bench after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. It was also a landmark evening for talisman Ryan Williams, who celebrated a milestone half-century of appearances for the Blues in the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru dominated possession from the opening whistle, shifting the ball well and finding pockets of space in the final third, though that crucial final delivery initially eluded them. Soham looked lively early on, coming closest to breaking the deadlock when he cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a powerful effort that flew just over the crossbar. In the 29th minute, the youngster turned provider, delivering a gorgeous trivela pass from the right wing to find Williams in the box, only for a resilient Chennaiyin defense to block the resulting shot.

Despite Bengaluru's early dominance, it was Chennaiyin FC who struck first against the run of play. A swift counterattack in the 34th minute caught the Blues flat-footed, allowing Chukwu to clinically finish and give the visitors the lead.

However, the setback only galvanised the Blues. Just before the break, Fanai slipped a clever pass through to Williams, who celebrated his milestone match by rifling home a superb equaliser in the 43rd minute, sending the teams into the tunnel locked at 1-1.

Muñoz signalled his attacking intent right at the half-time whistle, bringing on Sivasakthi to replace Kuziev. As the second half progressed, the coach continued to shuffle his deck; Soham’s memorable full debut came to an end in the 58th minute to make way for the legendary Sunil Chhetri, and shortly after, academy sensation Serto Worneilen was introduced for his ISL debut, replacing Shivaldo in the 67th minute.

Between those changes, Bengaluru missed a golden opportunity to take the lead. In the 65th minute, a dazzling run by Williams took him all the way to the right byline before he cut the ball back perfectly for Sanchez. However, the Argentine’s close-range effort went straight at the Chennaiyin goalkeeper and then over the bar.

As the clock ticked down, the match seemed destined for a draw until a moment of pure magic found the debutant. In the 89th minute, a fierce shot from Fanai took a kind rebound in the box, falling perfectly into the path of Worneilen. The youngster pounced on the loose ball with veteran-like composure, firing it home to score his maiden ISL goal and send the stadium into raptures, sealing a memorable victory and preserving Bengaluru's proud unbeaten away streak.

--IANS

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