May 16, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh migration crisis worsens amid weak internal policies, economic hardships: Report

Bangladesh migration crisis worsens amid weak internal policies, economic hardships: Report (File image)

Dhaka, May 16 (IANS) Bangladesh has witnessed heart-wrenching losses, including youth dying in foreign wars, bodies lost at sea, and families left in eternal grief and debt. These are not mere accidents of geography or the actions of distant traffickers but the direct and predictable result of long-standing internal failures in "economic planning, education, migration governance, and political leadership", a report mentioned.

“On May 2, 28-year-old Md Riyad Rashid from Kishoreganj was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack near the Russia-Ukraine border while serving with Russian forces. His friend Limon Dutta, who was injured in the same attack, informed the family and said another Bangladeshi had died beside him. Riyad had gone to Russia in 2024 believing he would work for a company. His parents never imagined their son would end up becoming a soldier on a distant frontline, let alone embracing such a tragic fate,” leading Bangladeshi newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ reported.

Citing a March 2026 joint report by international rights groups Fortify Rights and Truth Hounds, based on Ukrainian official data and survivor testimonies, it said that at least 104 Bangladeshis had been recruited into the Russian military by February 2026, with at least 34 confirmed killed. The actual figure is reportedly higher, as families often receive news of deaths through informal networks, including friends and colleagues, rather than official channels.

“Unlike previous instances where some Bangladeshis joined foreign conflicts for ideological or religious reasons — such as the Khilafat Movement, the anti-Soviet jihad in Afghanistan, or ISIS — the current wave is driven overwhelmingly by economic deception rather than conviction. Many are lured by recruitment agencies promising legitimate jobs in construction, logistics, or manufacturing, only to have their passports confiscated and be forced into combat,” the report mentioned.

These deaths on Ukrainian battlefields, it said, form part of a broader tragedy, as the persistent economic desperation pushes thousands of young men into increasingly dangerous paths.

“In 2025, at least 24,318 Bangladeshi nationals reached Europe through irregular sea and land routes—a staggering 59 per cent increase from 2024—making them one of the top nationalities on the dangerous Mediterranean crossings. Hundreds have perished from drowning, starvation, or exhaustion. Early 2026 has already pushed Mediterranean migrant deaths close to 1,000, with Bangladeshis among the most affected,” the report added.

Since the July 2024 protests in Bangladesh, the report said, economic hardship has intensified. Expectations that a political transition would lead to a reverse brain drain and encourage skilled Bangladeshis to return home have largely diminished, while migration pressures intensified with people trying to leave through both legal and irregular routes.

"Alongside economic factors, growing distrust in political stability, governance, and the rule of law has become a key driver. The post-uprising breakdown in law and order, along with rising mob violence, has further reinforced the perception that a secure and predictable future at home is increasingly uncertain,” the report added.

--IANS

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