May 16, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan reunites with his 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon for a fun evening of music & friends

Varun Dhawan reunites with his 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon for a fun evening of music & friends

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Varun Dhawan got together with his 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon for a fun evening of music and friends.

Joining them were Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and her singer husband Stebin Ben. We could also see 'Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma as they all grooved to the "Tera Ho Jaun" track from Varun Dhawan's forthcoming laughter ride "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

The romantic number has been crooned by Stebin, along with Jonita Gandhi, with lyrics penned by Vayu.

"Tera Ho Jaun .. .. .. with the madness...Don’t miss the end (sic)," the caption on the post read.

As they all flaunted their moves on the recently released number, they were also seen having a fun time in each other's company.

Reacting to the post, Nupur commented, "MADDDDD. How did we do this!"

Previously, talking about the track, Stebin had said, “The emotion in the melody and lyrics felt very pure from the beginning, and I wanted to bring that honesty into my voice while recording it. Working with Jonita for the first time was special because her voice adds such freshness to the song. Working with Sachin-Jigar is always inspiring and I love their music”.

Directed by David Dhawan and backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” will see Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in significant roles, along with others.

Billed as a romantic-comedy, the title of “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” is believed to be inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster “Biwi No.1," featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is expected to hit the cinemas on 5th June this year.

--IANS

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