May 16, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Keerthy Suresh: I understood how crucial strength training was!

Keerthy Suresh: I understood how crucial strength training was! (Photo Credit: Keerthy Suresh/ Instagram)

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Keerthy Suresh on Saturday penned a post, explaining how she realised how crucial strength training was.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a detailed post on her realisation about this fact, the actress wrote, "High time I shared this. I’ve never really spoken about my fitness journey. It’s been my biggest teacher. Every day I still learn something new about my body, and myself."

She went on to say, "Back in 2013 when I started as an actor, I was a clueless kid. Like a lot of people, I thought the gym just wasn’t for me. I ignored the basics my body actually needed. After Mahanati in 2018, during a break, I thought, “Why not try?”"

Stating that she jumped into HIIT (High intensity interval training) and cardio with a high-protein, low-carb diet, the actress disclosed that she lost 10 kgs in nine months.

"I felt proud until people called me ‘weak’ and said I’d had ‘surgeries.’ I’ve always kept things natural, even with my face, so hearing that stung a wee bit because all my hard work was put under a knife and ouch!," she admitted.

Stating that eventually, in 2020, she turned to yoga. "That changed everything. It gave me balance, confidence, and a way to care for myself that actually felt right. But with time I realized the truth: the gym did work! I just wasn’t doing it the right way. And I understood how crucial strength training really is."

Keerthy went on to explain, "Now, strength training anchors my routine. I balance it with yoga, animal flow, cardio and calisthenics. This is honestly the best I’ve felt. The love and care I’m giving my body now? I know it only gets better from here! What was once “not my cup of tea” has become non-negotiable for me today."

Disclosing that she was proud of seeing herself where she was today, the actress said that, yet, people continue to keep giving her opinions on how they liked her better when she was a plumpy kid.

"When you are plumpy, they want you to be fit and when you are thin they just want you plumpy. I wonder how the world works sometimes," she explained.

The actress concluded the post saying, " I’ve had a physical and mental setback recently. I have been MIA for the last few months, but this journey reminds me: if at some point I have to break, pause, or stop, I will; but I’ll never give up! Bring it on."

--IANS

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