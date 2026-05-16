IPL 2026: DC assistant coach Bell likens ‘Intelligent’ Rahul to Root, Pietersen; rallies behind under-fire Axar

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ian Bell drew glowing parallels between wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and England batting greats Kevin Pietersen and Joe Root, praising the Indian batter’s relentless work ethic and intelligence in evolving as a modern T20 batter ahead of Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rahul, who has been the linchpin of DC’s misfiring batting line-up this season, has endured a lean patch since smashing a record-breaking, unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings last month.

The elegant right-hander has crossed the 30-run mark just once in his last five innings. Overall, Rahul remains DC's top scorer this season with 477 runs from 12 matches at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 178, including three half-centuries and an unbeaten 152.

“It's been amazing to work with KL, to be honest with you. Again, I didn't have to say too much. He's a smart cricketer. He knows what he needs to do to keep evolving his game. Again, if he wants to get back in the India T20, he knows where that game has gone in the power play and where you have to be.

“So I think he's a really intelligent cricketer, which, again, as a coach and working alongside. Again, when I've been fortunate enough to play with great players, Kevin Pietersen and Joe Root, they're very similar. They work extremely hard away from the cameras. They know what they're doing. They come to training with a purpose. So he's been really great to work with, really,” said Bell in the pre-match press conference.

DC will be desperate for Rahul to find his groove as he faces a challenging battle against RR’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer. Historically, Rahul enjoys an exceptional record against RR, aggregating 826 runs from 18 innings at an average of 51.62 and a strike rate of 135, featuring eight half-centuries. His last five scores against the Royals read a consistent 75, 38, 76, 58, and 39.

“I've picked his brains a lot as well, which has been great for me as well. But he's great, again, around the group with the younger batters. But I think for his own game, he knew what he wanted to do coming to this club. We know he can score a volume of runs. But can he then slightly take that more to where the game is going now? I think he's proven to everyone he can do that.

“Hopefully this is the, like I said, for the next few years, that's where it's going, and who knows where it can go after this, and I think that's the impressive thing. The same is true when you watch Virat as well. I think players who've played so much cricket and get to that stage in their career, if you are willing to improve and get better, I think that shows hunger and desire. KL, as I said, around the group, shows that every day,” added Bell, who played 118 Tests and 161 ODIs for England.

While Rahul has spearheaded DC batting, Bell emphasised the need for individual ownership within the wider batting order, especially while batting first. “I think there's no doubt about the way the game is going in T20 cricket. We've seen the scores this year. I mean, we've managed ourselves to score 265 and then not defend it. So we know where the game's going and plan A is to be ultra aggressive, but we've also seen here in Delhi where the wicket can be a little bit different, and you've got to use different skills.

“If the ball's turning and it's a bit tacky, then you have to adapt. You've got to be able to play the likes of Narine differently. You've got to find your options as well as using your power game. So I think there's a part of play when the surface isn't absolutely true. But again, I think for us here, we still want to give the guys absolute clarity and license to be as aggressive as possible.

“We know that you're not going to win T20 cricket anymore by playing safe and building a foundation. But I think the best teams can adapt. I think that's where we have to be, certainly here at home, and we've got to be better at doing that by adapting to when the wicket is really good, to when the wicket maybe is holding a little bit and finding what is a match-winning score if we bat first.”

Bell also strongly voiced his backing for skipper Axar Patel, who has faced turbulent form this season. Axar has managed just 100 runs from nine batting innings at a disappointing average of 12.5 and a strike rate of 112. Barring a 30-ball 56 against the Punjab Kings, Axar has registered single-digit scores in seven of his other eight outings.

Statistically, this is Axar's third-worst season with the bat in tournament history, only slightly ahead of his averages in 2021 (8) and 2014 (10.3). His primary struggle has come against spin, where he averages a meagre 9.5 with a sluggish strike rate of 70, compared to an average of 13.5 and a strike rate of 131 against pace.

On the bowling front, Axar has fared better but has lacked his trademark penetration, picking up 10 wickets from 11 innings at an economy rate of 8.10. Furthermore, while he has been restrictive against right-handers this season - yielding seven wickets at an economy of 7.2, he has been taken to the cleaners by left-handed batsmen, conceding runs at an expensive economy rate of 12.

“I think it's been really important to really support him and get around him. It's not easy - he's an important player not just for this franchise, but for India as well in T20 cricket. As somebody who can bat and field, they're so important to your team. He's obviously disappointed, as more than probably anyone. I know that people on the outside, supporters, want him and individuals like him who work hard at the game.

“He's desperate to do well for this franchise and for himself as well. It was great to see the way he played the other day. He put the positive option, I think the first boundary, on a seamer-friendly pitch. He advanced down and really took the momentum back to our side in that game, and hopefully, he can finish on a real high.

“We know what he can do at his best, and we've got to keep supporting him through that, and it happens to all cricketers. We've all been there when, unfortunately, cricket is a tough game, and sometimes you have to ride it; you've got to keep backing yourself. You've got to keep putting yourself out there in pressure situations, and it will all come good.

“He works hard, is respected and supported by the playing group, and we hope that he can come through. He's a great character in that dressing room, as we know. In all the teams he's played for, he's the kind of person you want in your dressing room, and we want to help him as the leader of that team. Hopefully, the other day was just the start of him finishing on a high at the back end of this competition,” explained Bell.

Turning his attention to their immediate opponents, RR, Bell openly acknowledged the threat posed by their young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, branding him the ultimate ‘prized wicket’ that DC must take out early. Sooryavanshi has amassed 440 runs across 11 innings at an impressive average of 40 and a staggering strike rate of 237, punctuated by two half-centuries and a century.

Sooryavanshi currently tops the tournament’s six-hitting charts with 40 maximums, leading a high-profile chasing pack that includes Abhishek Sharma (37), Ryan Rickelton (37), Priyansh Arya (32), Mitchell Marsh (31), and Rajat Patidar (31).

“I don't want to give too much away. I think Munaf said that last time. We're not going to give too many plans away. I mean, he's a fantastic young player, isn't he? The talent is absolutely scary, and we want to get him out early - there's no doubt. I think when you play against Rajasthan Royals, I think he's the prized wicket, and you want to get him out early because you know the damage he can do if he stays with that crease long enough.

“So the guys would have done a lot of work. I'm sure he's chomping at the bit as well because we got him out early last time, so he'll be desperate to, I suppose, put that right, as all top players want to do. So, it's really important to take him out quickly.

“Well, I think the challenge for any young player or any player in general, you know, is you've got to keep evolving. As you said, it's international cricket, IPL cricket. People will come up with plans with more knowledge, more videos. So there's no doubt people will start coming up with plans, and then that's about evolving, but he's got so much natural talent, and he's got good people around him.

“I know Trevor Penney and Kumar Sangakkara well. He's got some amazing people there that can guide him well, and I'm sure it's only a matter of time before we see him with India as well, but he's a scary talent, really. It's amazing to watch. So, we'd love to get him out early tomorrow, but I suppose from a neutral point of view, when he's playing against other teams, it's nice to watch him bat,” concluded Bell.

--IANS

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