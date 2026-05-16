IPL 2026: ‘We can’t win competitions being this inconsistent,’ says DC assistant coach Bell

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell admitted that chronic inconsistency on their home turf has plagued their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign and that one can't win competitions with those extremes the side has displayed this season. But Bell asserted that DC is highly motivated to finish their home leg on a high note for its fans when they face the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.

After acing a sensational run-chase against Punjab Kings, DC face a must-win situation against RR to retain their mathematical, albeit bleak, chances of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. But a defeat will officially eliminate DC from the tournament's Playoffs race.

Desperate to finish their home leg on a high, DC will look to arrest a harrowing slump at their base venue, where they haven’t been able to grasp the varying behaviour of the pitches. Despite kicking off their season with a comfortable home victory against the Mumbai Indians, DC have suffered five consecutive defeats in their backyard and hold a dismal 17 percent win record at home this season.

“I think just being very inconsistent is one thing. I know there's been a lot of talk about the wicket, but I think, again, you can't use that as an excuse too much. It's the same for both teams. I think we have to accept, and it has been a crazy season for the fact that we scored 265 here, followed that up by being bowled out for 75 - you can't win competitions if you're that inconsistent, and I think we have to accept that reality.”

“I think the guys are working extremely hard, and there's no doubt in front of your home fans that you want to make this a fortress. But we know, I mean, history probably tells, it's not just this season, but in years gone by, it's not been an easy venue to win games for Delhi, so I think that's something that needs to be addressed.

“We had a really good chat today about that, and we want to finish on a real high here at home, as we did in the last two games. I think it's really important that tomorrow is a performance that people can go away with excited and proud of the team,” said Bell in the pre-match press conference.

A volatile top-order and a lack of consistency in top-order batting roles have severely hampered DC’s ability to maximize the powerplay overs. The franchise's search for a settled combination has seen it experiment extensively at the top. The pairing of KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel was the third different opening combination deployed by DC this season, while the critical number three slot has evolved into a revolving door, with Sahil Parakh becoming the fourth batsman to occupy the position.

This frequent shuffling of roles has directly dented the team's ability to gain early momentum. Statistically, DC’s opening partnerships this season have yielded 388 runs across their outings at a modest average of 32.3. While the dynamic stands at a healthy strike rate of 161, comprising two half-centuries, one century, and a best partnership of 110, the lack of stability has prevented DC from getting off the blocks consistently.

“It's, again, a good question and something that's been discussed a lot. You're right - I think when you look at the top four teams at the moment, there's a lot of consistency in the batting line‑up, certainly the top four, and the combinations haven't quite worked for us, and it's something probably, over a period of time now, not having that stability in the batting line‑up is something that, obviously, we're working towards, and guys have to take those opportunities as well and turn them into match‑winning performances.

“I suppose if we look statistically, KL's, again, had a fantastic year. He's increased his strike rate, which is what a lot of people have asked him to do. But we need other people to step up as well and be more consistent, and as you said with Ashu (Ashutosh Sharma) as well, we know what he can do.

“Personally, in this format of the game, you want your most aggressive players out in the park, so it's been great to have him in the team now, and the likes of him and Miller together is a really dangerous thought for any opposition team. So, great that he's playing now, and what I personally look at a lot of the other teams is a lot more stability, but again, I think that's down to players taking their opportunity as well.

“That's really important as well, not just about selection, but when you get your chance at this level and in any franchise, especially here, you have to grab it with both hands, and I don't think anyone quite yet has made himself undroppable by performance, and I think that's important as well. I think any coaching staff wants to give clarity and confidence in selection, but players have to be able to take the opportunity. We see that, and it's about putting in performances for the franchise of winning games of cricket,” explained Bell.

Bell insisted the team environment remained positive despite results, adding that the squad's motivation remains simple: playing for a win at home for everyone involved with the team. “No, it's been easy. I think when we're representing the Delhi Capitals, we have a responsibility to go out there and put the best performance we have, not just for the individuals in the team, but for the supporters and owners.

“I think that's really important, and that message is really clear. When you're in front of a franchise, and especially here at Delhi, there's a bigger thing here, and we have to put in those performances, and there are things out of our control, but what we can do is make sure the positivity around training, we stay really close as a unit as well, we look after each other.

“But the important thing is putting in a performance tomorrow, firstly, and just making sure we win the game tomorrow, and it's a good performance, whether we bat first, bowl first, we put in a good performance. We can't control the results, and then we'll move on to the last game,” concluded Bell.

--IANS

nr/bsk/