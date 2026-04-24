April 24, 2026 6:57 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Blues face Islanders' challenge at fortress Kanteerava on Saturday

Bengaluru FC face Mumbai City FC's challenge in the at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) As the Indian Super League enters Gameweek 10, Bengaluru FC play host to Mumbai City FC for their final home game of the 2025-26 season in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blues head into the fixture on the back of a gruelling away game at the VYBK against East Bengal FC last week, where they were held to a 3-3 draw, thanks to a last-minute equaliser by Anton Sojberg.

The Islanders' eight-game unbeaten streak came to an end as they went down 0-2 to FC Goa at the Fatorda, with goals from Sahil Tavora and Mohammed Nemil ensuring the Gaurs won back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Life in the ISL for Blues’ Head Coach Pep Munoz hasn't started as he would have wanted. With a draw and a loss in two games in charge, he will look to get maximum points this weekend as his side welcomes Petr Kratky’s team on Saturday.

“We’re playing against a team that is above us on the table, and tomorrow is going to be very crucial for both teams. I know that we have young players who are training very well, and I want to see them show that on the pitch too,” said Head Coach Pep Muñoz at the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru.

A win on Saturday would catapult the Blues to second place on the table, provided results elsewhere go in their favour. “Obviously, there are four or five teams, and they all have a chance. The table could be completely different tomorrow, and the top six teams do have a shot at the title,” said Blues defender Rahul Bheke.

With ten points in five games, two more than the hosts in the same period, Kratky will look to make the most of this visit to the Garden City to keep his side’s title hopes alive. On the other hand, the Blues will look to end their home season on a positive note to keep pace in the title race.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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