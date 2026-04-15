ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru take on East Bengal in high-stakes away encounter

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Four points adrift the table-topper, Bengaluru FC travel to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, as they take on Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal FC.

Both teams head into the tie with contrasting results from the previous gameweek, with the visitors going down 1-2 to Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Both teams are clubbed at points, though the hosts still have a game in hand.

The red and gold brigade are on a high after recording their first win away from home this season -- against Chennaiyin FC, with a 1-3 victory at the JLN Stadium in Chennai.

The Blues will want to return to winning ways, as their three-game unbeaten streak in the League came to a screeching halt against archrivals Kerala Blasters FC, at home, last week. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC’s last defeat came at home to Jamshedpur FC on February 27, where they went down 1-2, courtesy of an 87th-minute Rei Tachikawa strike. They've been on a four-game unbeaten run since, recording two wins and as many draws.

“They have many players in attack, and that’s why they have created a lot of chances this season. I think it’s going to be a good match in terms of possession and creating chances, and the game could be decided there”, said Muñoz at the pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam spoke to the press ahead of tomorrow’s game about how it feels to play in Kolkata. “Obviously, playing there (in Kolkata) is difficult, but at the same time, it’s fun because we have a lot of people watching us. If we keep that pressure aside, and stick to our plan, I’m hopeful of a positive result tomorrow.”

Braian Sanchez, who was shown a red card in the previous match, will be available for the visitors, as the Club's appeal for the challenge was accepted by the League and his suspension has been revoked.

In other team news, “Monirul Molla had an upset stomach this morning, but the rest of the squad is fit and ready for the match tomorrow”, added Muñoz.

--IANS

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