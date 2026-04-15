India’s total exports register 4.22 pc growth at $860.09 billion in FY26

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India’s total exports (merchandise and services) registered an estimated growth of 4.22 per cent at $860.09 billion in FY26, compared to $825.26 billion in FY25.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during FY26 was $441.78 billion, as compared to $437.70 billion during FY25, registering a positive growth of 0.93 per cent.

According to the Commerce Ministry data, the estimated value of service exports during FY26 stood at $418.31 billion, against $387.55 billion in previous fiscal.

Services exports is estimated to grow by 7.94 per cent during FY 2025-26 over FY 2024-25, the data showed.

For the month of March, merchandise exports were $38.92 billion compared to $42.05 billion in March 2025.

The estimated value of services export was $35.20 billion as compared to $35.63 billion in March 2025, the data showed.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in FY26 stood at $359.67 billion, compared to $344.50 billion in FY25.

According to the data, major drivers of merchandise exports growth in March included petroleum products, engineering goods, mica, coal and other ores, minerals including processed minerals and other cereals and handicrafts.

Petroleum products exports increased by 5.88 per cent from $4.90 billion in March 2025 to $5.18 billion in March 2026.

Also, engineering goods exports increased by 1.13 per cent from $10.82 billion in March 2025 to $10.94 billion in March 2026.

Other cereals exports increased by 108.23 per cent -- from $0.03 billion in March 2025 to $0.06 billion in March 2026.

Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in March 2026 were Singapore, Malaysia, China, Tanzania and Sri Lanka.

For the full fiscal (FY26), top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth were China, Spain, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, the data showed.

--IANS

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