IPL 2026: When and where to watch MI vs PBKS clash, know all details

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab Kings have made a steady start to their campaign with three wins so far, although one of their fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a no result due to rain. As they gear up to face the Mumbai Indians, history points to a closely fought contest, with the head-to-head record perfectly balanced at 17 wins each in 34 meetings.

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2026 season with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they couldn't maintain that momentum and lost their next three matches. This early setback puts them under pressure to find their rhythm again, as that initial victory now feels less significant due to their struggling performance.

Rohit Sharma’s injury adds an intriguing angle to the match as he walked off to the field due to a hamstring injury in MI’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

When: April 16, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch: The MI vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

--IANS

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