Ishita Dutta on her birthday: ‘I feel lucky to be living the life I once dreamed of’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta, who turned a year older on Wednesday, opened up about her journey and shared why she feels grateful for the life she is living today.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Drishyam’ actress said that her birthdays are not just about celebrations but also about pausing to appreciate how far she has come. Ishita said that while there are always new goals to pursue, it is equally important to recognize and be grateful for what one already has.

Ishita shared, “Honestly, when I look back at this year, I just feel very blessed. There have been so many moments where I have stopped and thought, ‘I am really lucky to be living this life.’ Of course, there are always things you want to achieve and places you want to reach, but I also think it is important to look around and realize how much you already have. This birthday, I am just feeling very grateful for that.”

The ‘Bepannah’ actress is currently promoting her upcoming project “Ghamasaan,” which is set to stream on ZEE5. She said celebrating her birthday while working on a project she is excited about has made this phase particularly special.

“Ghamasaan has been a very exciting experience for me, and promoting it around my birthday feels quite special. You put so much of yourself into a project, and then there is this moment when you finally get to take it to the audience. I am really looking forward to that response.”

Ishita Dutta further opened up about her outlook for the year ahead, saying she does not want to put too much pressure on herself. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on this new year. I just want to live it, enjoy it, and be present for it. I want to keep doing work that makes me happy, spend time with the people who matter to me, and continue learning. If I can do that, I think I will have had a pretty beautiful year,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ishita also has an exciting project in the pipeline. She recently announced her association with Drishyam 3, which is set to serve as the concluding chapter of the much-loved franchise.

--IANS

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