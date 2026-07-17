Ishita Dutta gifts husband Vatsal Sheth with toy replica of 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car'

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta surprised her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, with a miniature replica of the iconic car from the 2004 film 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car', bringing back memories of one of Bollywood's most memorable fantasy thrillers.

Sharing a fun video on Instagram, Ishita was seen browsing through a toy store before picking up a red die-cast model car that closely resembled the famous 'Tarzaan' car. Dressed in a casual striped shirt, the actress excitedly showed off the gift to the camera and later presented it to Vatsal.

In the video, Ishita while initially buying a car for her son, says, "He was obsessed with cars and I got a very cool car for him. Look at this, the doors open. And I am buying something for Vatsal too."

Calling Vatsal over, she surprises him with the gift.

"Vatsal, can you come here for a second? I have a gift for you.. This is for you. Did you like your gift? Did you like your gift?," said an excited Ishita as she handed him over an almost replica of the iconic Tarzaan: The Wonder Car' toy.

A delighted Vatsal replied, "I love this gift. Anything related to cars and I love it."

The couple then fondly recalled the iconic song from 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car', with Ishita teasing her husband by saying, "Can you sing that song? But you are not wearing yellow. You can't sing that song and not wear yellow."

Vatsal jokingly responded, "We will change it in AI."

As the video came to an end, Ishita quipped, "This is actually like cars. Exactly like that. You pay for it now.."

The actress captioned the post, "Who else loves this film??? Say Tarzzzaaannnn."

Talking about the movie, 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car’, it released in 2004, and was directed by the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan.

It blended action, fantasy, romance and supernatural elements. The film starred Vatsal Sheth in the lead role alongside Ayesha Takia, with Ajay Devgn playing the pivotal role of Deven Chaudhary, whose spirit returns through a futuristic sports car to seek justice after his murder.

The film also featured Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Tiwari, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Shirke and Amrish Puri in key roles.

While the film received mixed reviews upon release, it has since attained cult status, with its unique concept, peppy soundtrack and the iconic purple car, highly loved by millennials.

–IANS

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