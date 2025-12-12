Ireland all-rounder Sophie MacMahon retires from international cricket

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Ireland all-rounder Sophie MacMahon on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket after making 45 appearances for the national team.

After making her debut against England Women in a one-day fixture in Abu Dhabi in 2017, MacMahon, 28, went on to make 45 appearances for Ireland Women.

The Leinster CC all-rounder, who is renowned for being a hard-hitting batter and medium-paced bowler who regularly gave a nagging length, had her highest score of 42 for Ireland in a One-Day International in Dublin in 2022 against a full-strength South African bowling attack.

“It is a tough decision to decide to retire but I feel like the time is right for me. I have given so much of my life to cricket and representing my country in the sport I love will be something I’ll always treasure. My dream as a child was to be a professional cricketer and I never believed that dream would come true, so I feel very fortunate," Sophie MacMahon said in a statement.

“I’m extremely thankful to all the staff and coaches at Cricket Ireland for their support over the years, especially the support staff I worked with in the women’s programme. I would also like to thank my family for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket journey.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had while playing for Ireland, in particular the places I’ve got to visit and the people I’ve met. The best part about my journey has been my teammates along the way and I will miss being part of such an incredible squad – but I know I’ve made friends for life.”

With a best of 2-13 against Thailand in the Netherlands, she also took 21 wickets in all formats. MacMahon last played for Ireland against Zimbabwe in July 2025, with a figure of 2-21. She was one of seven players who were awarded the first-ever full-time playing contracts for Ireland Women in 2019.

“Sophie has been a crucial part of our squad for the last eight years. She’s been with this group through a major transitional period and has played a big role in shaping the team we are today," said Gaby Lewis, captain of Ireland Women.

“We’ll miss not only her cricketing ability, but also her personality and the care she’s always shown for the people around her. I know I can speak on behalf of the whole team when I say she’ll be greatly missed, and we wish her all the very best in her next chapter.”

Sophie will continue to play club cricket for Leinster Cricket Club, but she will no longer play domestic representative cricket in the Evoke Super Series.

