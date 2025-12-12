Delhi Speaker presents book on Assembly’s parliamentary legacy to PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who presented him a specially curated coffee table book on the city legislature’s parliamentary legacy.

The book ‘Delhi Legislative Assembly presents Shatabdi-Yatra, Veer Vithalbhai Patel’ is dedicated to Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

The book is a historical document chronicling India’s parliamentary journey from 1925 to 2025 and is dedicated to Vitthalbhai Patel.

Speaking about the publication, Gupta gave a brief that the Coffee Table Book encapsulates a century-long journey of India’s legislative and democratic transformation.

The volume brings together rare archival photographs, historic documents, and defining moments that have shaped Indian democracy since the early 20th century, he said.

A key highlight of the coffee table book is its detailed documentation of the 2025 All India Speakers’ Conference, organised to commemorate 100 years of Vithalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, a milestone that laid the foundation for India’s modern parliamentary traditions.

During the interaction, Gupta apprised PM Modi that the Assembly’s Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) is now fully operational within the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, making Delhi arguably the first State Assembly in the country to implement such a comprehensive real-time audit monitoring portal.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on transformative initiatives such as NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application), through which the Delhi Legislative Assembly has transitioned to a fully digital and paperless House, and on the successful conversion of the Assembly into a completely solar-powered green legislature.

Gupta also informed the PM that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to be transformed into a distinguished Heritage Site, preserving its rich democratic legacy for future generations.

This initiative will open its historic doors to the general public, allowing citizens to experience firsthand the institution’s remarkable journey and its enduring contribution to India’s democratic framework, he said.

--IANS

rch/dan