Anil Kapoor, Kajol wish ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Megastar Rajinikanth turned 75 today on the 12th of December, and the actor has been receiving wishes from across the globe on his special day.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Kajol took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate the legendary star on his milestone birthday. Both the actors shared the legendary actor's photo on their respective accounts and wrote heartfelt messages.

Anil Kapoor posted a warm tribute on his social media account and wrote, “75 years. Half a decade of absolute cinematic domination. One name, one phenomenon, @rajinikanth. Happy 75th to the eternal Thalaivar.”

Kajol also wished the legendary superstar well and posted a stylish photo of Rajinikanth on her social media account. “Forever a legend! Many happy returns of the day, @rajinikanth sir.”

For the uninitiated, Anil Kapoor has worked with Rajinikanth in the 2000 action-drama Bulandi. Bulandi was directed by Rama Rao Tatineni and featured an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Raveena Tandon, and Rekha.

Talking about the movie, it told the story of a principled village head and explored concepts of honour, justice, and family loyalty. Anil Kapoor had played a double role in the film, one of a noble zamindar and his modern-era descendant.

Rajinikanth appeared in an extended special role. Talking about Kajol, while the actress has not directly worked with Rajinikanth, she did share screen space with the actor's former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, in the 2015 family drama VIP 2, where she portrayed an ambitious businesswoman opposite him.

Rajinikanth is considered one of the top megastars of the South Indian film industry. The actor, in Bollywood, has worked with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan and others.

–IANS

rd/