Tajikistan sees India as priority partner amid growing bilateral engagement: Report

Dushanbe, Dec 12 (IANS) India and Tajikistan have witnessed an upward trajectory in bilateral ties, with official engagements growing notably in recent years through active diplomatic engagements and frequent bilateral visits. The cooperation extends across key sectors, including investment and trade, human development, security, and advanced technology, a report said on Friday.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon described India as an “important partner” and expressed optimism about expanding the multifaceted bilateral relations.

“Both countries have signed agreements for cooperation in different areas of mutual interest. Tajikistan has gained significantly from its multi-sectoral cooperation with India. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allowed exchange of technical knowledge, equipment transfer in energy development and disaster management, and offered access to satellite imagery, disaster monitoring, and scientific collaboration in space technology,” a report in Tajikistan’s media outlet Asia Plus detailed.

On the sidelines of the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) in China’s Tianjin in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tajik President Rahmon held discussions on a wide range of issues, and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in the growing bilateral relations.

“Both countries have supported each other on the international platforms. Tajikistan backed India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership as well as SCO Member status, while New Delhi supported Tajikistan's accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and United Nations Economic and Social Council,” the report noted.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said that both countries are deepening cooperation across trade, investment, healthcare, education, culture and industry, as well as in emerging fields such as digitalisation, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

He also emphasised the need to develop transport corridors, including the Chabahar port and the North-South corridor, while advocating for the establishment of joint logistics centres and simplification of transit procedures.

Citing Parviz Muhammadzoda, a foreign policy expert at Tajik National University, the report highlighted that the two countries share deep cultural and historical ties, with India occupying a priority position in Tajikistan’s foreign policy.

“And this course is sustainable, long-term and meets the objectives of ensuring the development of both countries. There are still many untapped opportunities for the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and India, including within the framework of multilateral cooperation under the “Central Asia + India” platform,” Asian Plus quoted Muhammadzoda as saying.

