Gujarat CM disburses Rs 370 cr scholarships to 13 lakh students via DBT

Gujarat govt disburses Rs 370 cr scholarships to 13 lakh students via DBT

Gandhinagar, Dec 12 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday presided over a scholarship disbursement event under the state’s flagship education schemes - Namo Lakshmi, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship.

More than 13 lakh students across the state received scholarships worth over Rs 370 crore, transferred directly to their accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The programme, organised in Gandhinagar, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Education Minister Dr Pradyumansinh Vaja, Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign has given strong momentum to girls’ education across the country.

He recalled how initiatives such as School Enrollment Drives (Praveshotsav) and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, launched during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, transformed the state’s education landscape and encouraged families to prioritise girls’ schooling.

Highlighting Gujarat’s education infrastructure, Patel said the state has fulfilled PM Modi’s vision of ensuring seamless access to education from KG to PG.

He emphasised that education forms the foundation of any state or nation’s development.

Urging students to pursue knowledge with commitment, the Chief Minister called upon them to embrace a sense of pride in India’s indigenous ethos.

He underscored that the youth will play a defining role not only in building a Viksit Gujarat and Atmanirbhar Gujarat but also in shaping a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the years ahead.

Gujarat’s education infrastructure has expanded rapidly over the past two decades, evolving into one of India’s more robust state systems.

The government has strengthened the entire pipeline from KG to PG, with widespread school access through initiatives like School Praveshotsav, upgraded classrooms, digital tools, smart schools, and improved teacher recruitment.

At the higher level, Gujarat has built a strong network of universities, model colleges, skill universities, and specialised institutes in engineering, medicine, and research.

Schemes like Namo Lakshmi, Namo Saraswati, and multiple merit scholarships have boosted retention and access, especially for girls.

Investments in hostels, STEM labs, vocational training, and public–private partnerships have further helped the state link education with employability, making Gujarat’s education infrastructure increasingly inclusive, modern, and industry-aligned.

