December 12, 2025 11:00 PM हिंदी

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti hails ‘Dhurandhar’, calls it “very well made”

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti hails ‘Dhurandhar’, calls it “very well made”

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, took to her social media to share her thoughts on the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar’.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iltija called the movie “pretty good” and applauded it for ‘portraying women without reducing them to mere props’. She also praised the casting of the movie and called it ‘perfect’.

In her post, Iltija Mufti wrote, “Much outrage over Dhurandhar, but I quite liked the movie & found it interesting. The casting especially is perfection. Women, for once, as is the case in most violent Bollywood movies, weren’t used as props. Very well made.” For the uninitiated, ever since its release, Dhurandhar has sparked debate online, dividing the internet into two.

While one group of audiences has criticised the film, accusing it of being propaganda and distorting facts, another section has lauded it for showing real-life events and tragedies honestly and for also highlighting the impact of terrorism on the country and beyond. Talking about Dhurandhar, the movie was released nationwide on December 5 and has been directed by Aditya Dhar, known for his work on sociopolitical dramas.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. A particular scene from the movie featuring Akshaye Khanna’s entry dance has taken the internet by storm and gone viral.

The movie has been lauded by many Bollywood celebrities. From Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan to Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, and Rohit Shetty, all have taken to their respective social media accounts in praising the movie and the performance of the star cast.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Sr National Wrestling C'ship: Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya win gold medals (Credit: WFI)

Sr National Wrestling C'ship: Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya win gold medals

Assam Cricket Association suspends four players for corrupt practice, illegal approach to SMAT 2025 players

Assam Cricket Association suspends four players for corrupt practice, illegal approach to SMAT 2025 players

Dotasra slams Rajasthan govt, says two years marked by drama, failures and broken promises (Photo: @GovindDotasra/X)

Dotasra slams Rajasthan govt, says two years marked by drama, failures and broken promises

Parliament to accommodate more lawmakers after Census and delimitation that will follow

Parliament to accommodate more lawmakers after Census and delimitation that will follow

Pawan Khera's post on media outlet deal invites Rs 100 crore defamation notice

Pawan Khera's post on media outlet deal invites Rs 100 crore defamation notice

Women in Pakistan still face deep-rooted bias in academic institutions: Report (File image)

Women in Pakistan still face deep-rooted bias in academic institutions: Report

Tajikistan sees India as priority partner amid growing bilateral engagement: Report (File image)

Tajikistan sees India as priority partner amid growing bilateral engagement: Report

Serious doubts over UNHRC member Pakistan's commitment in preventing human rights violations at home (File image)

Serious doubts over UNHRC member Pakistan's commitment in preventing human rights violations at home

Pak PM Sharif trolled heavily for 'gatecrashing' Putin-Erdogan meeting in Turkmenistan (File image)

Pak PM Sharif trolled heavily for 'gatecrashing' Putin-Erdogan meeting in Turkmenistan

Mobbed by fans, enthusiasm for chess among Dharavi kids surprises Praggnanandhaa

Mobbed by fans, enthusiasm for chess among Dharavi kids surprises Praggnanandhaa