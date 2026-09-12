Iranian President's daughter visits BRICS Bazaar, explores vibrant cultural display

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and her husband Hassan Majidi visited the BRICS Bazaar in New Delhi on Saturday, exploring the vibrant display of art, crafts and cultural heritage from BRICS member and partner countries.

The visit provided a cultural connection between India and Iran at the BRICS Bazaar, where Zahra Pezeshkian and Hassan Majidi were accompanied by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi.

During their visit, they explored various pavilions representing BRICS member and partner countries, including the Indian pavilion, and witnessed a diverse showcase of traditional art, crafts and cultural heritage from across the participating nations.

The BRICS Bazaar celebrates the diverse cultures and creative spirit of the BRICS community by bringing together artisans, designers and creative enterprises from member and partner countries.

The Bazaar offers visitors an opportunity to explore authentic crafts, handlooms, textiles, artworks and several other products reflecting the rich cultural traditions of the participating countries.

Two stalls representing Iran have also been set up at the BRICS Bazaar, showcasing the country's traditional embroidery and handicraft heritage.

One of the Iranian stalls, featuring Balochi embroidery, has been put up by Nadia Karimi. Balochi embroidery, locally known as "doch", meaning sewing or needlework, is an ancient and intricate hand-stitching craft practised by women across the Balochistan region spanning Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

Karimi combines the traditional Balochi embroidery technique with contemporary designs, seeking to give the centuries-old craft a modern expression. She recently founded Taran, an international brand based in Canada that focuses on introducing Iranian art and products to global markets.

The second Iranian stall, put up by Ameneh Sedighi, showcases Rashti embroidery and other forms of traditional Iranian needlework.

The craft includes traditional Iranian needlework and embroidery, particularly Rashti embroidery, also known as Rashti-doozi, as well as mirror work, known as Aineh-doozi.

The handicrafts of Rasht have been developed into contemporary everyday products, including clothing, shoes and sandals, while retaining elements of the region's traditional artistic heritage.

Ameneh Sedighi has been working to promote and further develop the traditional sewing heritage of Gilan. She has worked in traditional sewing for around 20 years and has also managed handicraft training institutions as well as the first entrepreneurship, skills and handicrafts centre in Rasht.

--IANS

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