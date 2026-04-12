Iranian Embassy in Delhi showcases exhibition of drawings retrieved from Minab school rubble

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) An exhibition titled 'Angels of Minab', showcasing drawings made by children, has been organised at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, featuring artwork retrieved from the debris of a girls' elementary school in Minab that was destroyed on February 28 following a series of joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The strike on the school took place during the early phase of the US-Israeli military offensive, resulting in the deaths of more than 165 children and staff members.

Reports suggest that a US Tomahawk missile struck the site near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base. Subsequent US assessments acknowledged American responsibility, attributing the incident to a targeting error rather than a deliberate attack.

Through the exhibition, the Embassy sought to draw attention to the stark human cost of the conflict, presenting the recovered drawings as reflections of a world once filled with innocence and hope.

The initiative also aligns with Iran's broader diplomatic messaging, particularly in the aftermath of the collapse of peace talks with the United States in Islamabad.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "These are drawings that have been brought out from beneath the rubble of a school in Minab. A school that was destroyed following a military attack by the US and the Zionist regime."

"Pages that were recovered through the efforts of Red Crescent rescue teams, and have been restored only to the extent that they can be seen. The world depicted in them is still simple, bright, and trustworthy. But the world outside did not remain so. Children, in no war, should be victims; yet in every war, many worlds collapse with their extinguishing," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, a symbolic image from aboard an aircraft carrying Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf to Islamabad, showing portraits of children killed in the Minab school attack, was placed on aeroplane seats alongside backpacks and roses.

During the flight to Islamabad, Ghalibaf used the high-stakes journey to present a striking visual message. Inside the aircraft, several empty seats were arranged with photographs and personal belongings of victims of the Minab school strike.

Sharing the image on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "My companions on this flight, Minab 168", referring to the children and staff who lost their lives in the February 28, 2026, strike on an elementary school in Minab.

The Minab school strike has been widely described as one of the deadliest single incidents involving civilian casualties in the early days of the conflict, with children forming the majority of those killed.

The school was located less than 100 yards from the boundary of an IRGC naval base. However, satellite imagery and historical records indicate that the building was physically separated from the base by a wall and had been fully repurposed for civilian educational use between 2013 and 2016.

US officials have maintained that the strike on the school was unintended, describing it as a case of misidentification during targeting rather than an intentional effort to hit a civilian facility.

--IANS

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