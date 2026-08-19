Iran warns regional states against assisting US Army

Tehran, Aug 19 (IANS) A top Iranian military General on Wednesday warned countries in the West Asia region against assisting an "aggressive" US Army.

Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks in a social media post while stressing that Iran is monitoring every movement in the region.

"We warn that providing any assistance or facility to the aggressive US Army constitutes complicity with US military forces," Abdollahi said.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly stressed that they hold no hostility toward regional countries, while noting that any location within the West Asia region that becomes the origin of anti-Iran attacks will turn into a legitimate target for the country's armed forces.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing the country's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the United Arab Emirates' claim that Iran had launched a missile toward the country.

The denial came after the UAE said on Tuesday that it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

Baghaei expressed regret over the accusation against Iran, saying the UAE's move runs counter to the principle of good neighbourliness and undermines ongoing efforts to build trust among regional countries and prevent the intensification of insecurity in West Asia.

He called on all regional countries to refrain from leveling "baseless" accusations against Iran given the "existing complications owing to the continued malicious acts by the United States and Israel against peace and security in the region, especially the history of numerous false-flag operations."

The UAE's Ministry of Defence said Tuesday that the first missile fell outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within them, Xinhua news agency reported. It said the country remained on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats and confront anything that could undermine its security, sovereignty and stability.

It mentioned that the missiles were targeting maritime traffic and, so far, no casualties or damage have been reported in connection with the missiles.

In a statement posted on social media platform X early Wednesday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the ministry's strategic communications department, said the decision came amid escalating tensions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

The statement reiterated the UAE's commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

--IANS

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