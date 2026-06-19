June 19, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions (Credit: X/FFIRI)

Tehran, June 19 (IANS) The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) has expressed disappointment over the travel restrictions imposed on the team by the co-hosts USA during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and has decided to lodge an official complaint to the governing body, FIFA, on the following matter.

Iran players are only allowed to fly into the USA a day before they have a game and have to leave the country on the same day as a match under the conditions of their visas, which could be a big hurdle in their preparation for Sunday's clash against a tough side, Belgium.

In a statement released on Friday, the federation said: “The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes.

“Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with Fifa through the appropriate channels. Despite these limitations, Iran’s national team will continue its preparation programme and remain fully focused on its upcoming match against Belgium,” the statement added.

Earlier, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said that they are the 'most oppressed' team at the tournament following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in Los Angeles in their opening game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ghalenoei said his team had been suddenly informed that it had to return to Mexico immediately after the match in Los Angeles.

"After the game they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately. We've been asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that," Ghalenoei told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"They are forcing us to go back early. They are making the situation more and more difficult, more hurdles, but we're not going to let that stop us from doing our best," he added.

The coach also claimed Iran had faced several difficulties during their preparation for the tournament.

"We were supposed to arrive two nights before the game, but they didn't permit [it]. We were supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return at lunchtime. I think our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. Our federation isn't here, our media isn't here, our management isn't here," he said.

Iran's involvement in the World Cup has been marred by uncertainty, linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East and related security concerns.

--IANS

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