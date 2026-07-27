Jr Women Academy Hockey: Roundglass Academy sets new record with 41-0 win

Gwalior, July 27 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy girls rewrote the record book on Monday by registering a staggering 41-0 victory over the Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy at the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B. The scoreline in the Pool C encounter, held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, now stands as the biggest victory in the history of the tournament.

In other matches on the second day of competitions, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the Sub-junior competition, while Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat secured wins in the Junior competition in the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B continued in Gwalior.

From the opening whistle, the Roundglass Hockey Academy showcased attacking hockey, pinning the opposition in their own half and demonstrating clinical finishing. The squad's relentless offensive pressure resulted in an 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, which quickly ballooned to 19-0 at halftime following an 11-goal blitz in the second quarter.

The team added 9 more goals in the third quarter and a remarkable 13 goals in the final 15 minutes, completely overwhelming the Tamil Nadu defense while maintaining a perfect clean sheet at the other end.

The historic goal-fest was spearheaded by a phenomenal individual performance from Saloni, who found the back of the net an incredible 12 times and was named the Player of the Match.

She was brilliantly supported by captain Rashmeen Kaur and Harmanjot Kaur, who were equally destructive in the attacking circle, scoring seven goals each. Ruksana proved to be a constant menace, contributing five goals to the historic tally, while Harmanpreet Kaur added four goals of her own. The sweeping attacking display was rounded out by braces from Diya (2) and Muskan Gill (2), alongside goals from Anjali (1) and Mehakdeep Kaur (1).

In another Pool C fixture, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a 15-0 victory over Anantapur Sports Academy.

Nammi Geethasri starred with six goals while Bhavika scored five to lead Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's dominant display. The remaining goals came through Khwaish Parmar, Chutki Kushwah, Shital Prajapati, and Jagriti Yadav.

Pool A of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 - Zone A & B saw Raja Karan Hockey Academy register a 9-1 victory over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Captain Rakhi starred with five goals, while Shabnam scored a brace. Payal and Shagun also found the net for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy's lone goal came through Pooja S.

Also in Pool A, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeated Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, 47-0.

Captain Bhavya led the scoring with eight goals, while Manjinder struck six. Nancy Saroha, Sanjana and Ritika added five goals each, while Himanshi, Sakshi, Jasmine Deswal and Mahi scored three goals apiece. Vanshika, Diksha and Priya Chauhan chipped in with two goals each to complete the emphatic victory.

--IANS

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